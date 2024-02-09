2024 Hajj: First Batch of Pilgrims To Arrive Saudi Arabia May 9

The Saudi Arabian General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has released flight schedule for 2024 Hajj for foreign pilgrims.

The release, seen by HAJJ RE- PORTERS on Monday shows that inbound flights from Hajj participating countries will start arriving Saudi Arabia on Thursday May 9.

Similarity, the schedules shows that the last flight carrying foreign pilgrims is expected to arrive on the Monday 10th of June signaling the end of phase one of the airlift operations.

The outbound flight will start on Thursday 20th June 2024 and the last batch of pilgrims are expected to depart the Kingdom on the Sunday 21st of July 2024.

GACA has also announced that it has already received requests for slots for Hajj flights from 22nd of October 2023 to 4th of January 2024.