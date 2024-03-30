2024 Hajj: Bauchi Govt Subsidies Fare Hike By 50%

The Governor of Bauch State, Bala Mohammed has approved the payment of N2.1 billion to subsidise the hike in the payment of the 2024 Hajj fare to Saudi Arabia.

Following the announcement, the state’s 2,290 intending pilgrims will get a subsidy of N959,000 amounting to 50 per cent of the increment by the Muslim body.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) last Sunday announced over N1.9 million as the increment for pilgrims going to lesser hajj.

The increment announced by the NAHCON is N1,918,000 per person as they blamed the increment on Foreign Exchange elements.

It also set March 28, 2024, as the deadline for intending pilgrims to make their payments.

“It is on this note that the governor came in to assist,’’ Commissioner for Religious Affairs and Community Orientation, Alhaji Yakubu Hamza told newsmen in Bauchi on Friday.

He explained that benefiting intending pilgrims were those who had paid the fare increment announced by NAHCON and those who were yet to pay.

Those awarded Hajj slots by the state government would also benefit, he said.

“There are people who already made their payments, but suddenly there was an increment in the Hajj fares,’’ Hamza noted.