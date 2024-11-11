2024 Guber: Sensitive Materials Arrive Ahead Of Ondo Election

Share

Ahead of the November 16, Ondo State gubernatorial election, sensitive materials for the election have arrived in Akure, the state capital on Monday.

Announcing the development via his official X page, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the materials were transported by the Nigerian Air Force and have been received by officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The message read: “Breaking News! Sensitive materials for the Ondo State governorship election, scheduled for Saturday, 16th November 2024, have arrived in Akure, the state capital, and have been received by officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria. The materials were conveyed to Akure by the Nigerian Air Force.”

This marks a significant step towards ensuring a smooth and secure election process in the state

