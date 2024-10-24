2024 Guber: PDP Is Dead In Ondo –Aiyedatiwa

Share

Ondo State Governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has declared the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dead ahead of next month’s election.

Aiyedatiwa was in Igbobini, Kiribo Igbotu and other communities in Ese-Odo Local Government, the constituency of his main challenger, Agboola Alfred Ajayi, as part of the campaign for the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Speaking at Igbobini, the governor challenged the people to speak with their votes by exercising their franchise for the APC in the election, saying the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), no longer exists in the state.

He said: “I want to thank you for your patience as we gathered here today. I salute your love, unity and support for us and the party. I will reciprocate this gesture after the election.

“No doubt, we have initiated many projects, and we will do more. Our roads, schools and hospitals are receiving attention. We have also ensured there is security in the state. We are also employing more teachers in the school.

So, on November 16, you must troop out to vote for our party, the APC in the election. “I want you to use our vote to chase away other political parties.

As you know, all the gladiators in the PDP are now with us. We have torn the umbrella of the main opposition party into shreds. In this election, your vote must be for the APC.”

