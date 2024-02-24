2024: Group X-Rays Ondo PDP Guber Aspirants, Urges Party To Choose The Best

A Group within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, “PDP Youths Advocates”, has x-rayed the personalities of the gubernatorial aspirants of the party, urging the leaders to choose the best so as to be able to defeat the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) in the state.

The group in a press release made available to journalists in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Saturday, signed by Bright Mercy, said that for the party to win the state in this year’s governorship election, it must present a better candidate to the APC’s. According to him, the candidate to be picked must be one that will not only resonate with the masses but find common ground with the various tendencies within the party.

“As per the timetable released by the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a few weeks, the gubernatorial primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ondo State will be conducted. A variety of aspirants have been crisscrossing the length and breadth of Ondo State, consulting leaders and party faithful, seeking their support for the topmost job in the State.

“We have to wait till March 7th, when the sale of forms kicks off, to know the pretenders and the contenders among the aspirants, but without prejudice to other senatorial districts, it is no longer news that almost the entirety of the party faithful in Ondo State have conceded the ticket to the Southern Senatorial District, in consonance with the dictates of the famed Ondo zoning formula.

“Sincerely, there has never been a better time for PDP to take over the State with the imminent implosion of the ruling party and the untoward hardship being witnessed across the land as a result of the poor leadership and maladministration that APC leaders have brought to bare on governance in the state”, the group said.

While X- -raying the various aspirants, the group applauded John Ola Mafo, describing him as “an experienced politician, lawyer and a grassroots aspirant in the State. A two-term Commissioner under Governor Olusegun Agagu and Special Adviser/ Executive Chairman of ODSFA, under Governor Olusegun Mimiko, he was the deputy Governorship Candidate of the Party in 2016. He has remained in the party despite numerous entreaties from the ruling Party.

“Young, bold, and brilliant Deolu Akinwunmi presents the party with an opportunity to have an energetic man on the ticket that can be adopted by the youths of Ondo state. Of all the aspirants, he was the first to go all out and start consulting, touring, and building a structure within the party but he’s largely unknown to the party’s stakeholders. His Aluta brand of politics will disaffect party leaders who don’t seem open to it. He is not financially ready for the task ahead. He is also being faulted for taking sides with those who said zoning was antithetical to the politics of Ondo state by campaigning against the Southern agitation for the guber ticket during the last election”.

For Chief Sola Ebiseni, a former Commissioner under the Labour Party government in Ondo state, the group opined that it would cause more harm than good to the Party if he clinches the ticket. “He is the other well-experienced of the lot contesting. Ebiseni was the South West coordinator for the Obi/Datti campaign. His regular articles on the pages of newspapers, against our candidate and the party, whittled down our chances in the last general election.

“Hon. Sheba Abayomi is an Irele-born former federal lawmaker and former Chairman of the Federal Character Commission. Like Ebiseni, he has shown to be one other aspirant whose candidature poses more harm than good. The aspiration of HAS, as he’s fondly called, stems from a caucus within the Party that is fighting for their political survival.

“None of the two aspirants can match the popularity of Hon. Agboola Ajayi, former Deputy Governor and recently the senatorial candidate of the party in Ondo state. Aside from losing Ondo South to APC under his watch, Agboola Ajayi seems to be contesting for vendetta. His candidacy will further plunge the Party into crisis as he has effectively amassed more enemies than friends within and outside the Party.

“Otunba Bamidele Akingboye is a popular figure in Ondo state politics and has been in the party for a long while, but is not really an active member of the party, mostly more visible when in need of something within the system.

“He contests virtually all elections, lost, and yet supports the candidates of the Party afterward”, the group concluded, urging the party to look well before presenting any of the aspirants.