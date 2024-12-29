2024 greatest Glam Dudes

Share

It’s a few days to say goodbye to the year 2024 but not without going down memory lane of men whose fashion turned heads in 2024.

There are so many men with great fashion moments but these fantastic four blew our minds.

Swanky Jerry

Nigeria’s top celebrity fashion stylist, Jeremiah Ogbodo, better known as Swanky Jerry, has always known he will conquer the world of fashion with his enigmatic creativity.

This is why he chose a befitting name, ‘Swanky’ which the dictionary meaning says ‘display one’s wealth, knowledge, or achievements in a way that is intended to impress others.

Swanky Jerry’s fashion is always on spotlight and paparazzi ready. He knows the jewelry, the detailing that can get the attention. This is one of the reasons he has huge success in styling celebrities.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

The versatility in fashion is what makes him interesting.

Every Big Brother Naija season, the ever style savvy Host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu brings his fashion A-game for the eviction shows. What will Ebuka wear this time? That has become one of the hot topics among the BBNaija fans.

Ebuka is rated among the most stylish personalities in Nigeria and one of the few that are the trendsetters in the entertainment circle.

Denrele Edun

Celebrity Television personality and actor, Denrele Edun won the Best Dressed Male title at the movie premiere of ‘Lakatabu’ and it was a talk of the town at the time.

The name of the agbada designer is not the main gist, it is how grand Denrele looked in the prestige traditional regalia. All round the year, Denrele walked several red carpets and runways in exclusive designer wears.

Kcee

For music star, Kinsley Okonkwo popularly known as Kcee, the cliché that says ‘being rich does not always translate to being stylish’ does not count.

Luxury, classy, flashy and savvy fashion is the daily lifestyle of the ever influential superstar, Kcee.

In Kcee’s dictionary, Money buys the best fashion and the best swag to go with it.

Every time Kcee has a reason to step out, he always makes his fashion count.

