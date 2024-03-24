2024 Grammy winner, Tyla releases self-titled album

Following her triumphant win at the 2024 GRAMMYs, where South African singer Tyla secured the inaugural golden gramophone for Best African Music Performance, she shows no signs of slowing down. Tyla has just released her highly anticipated self-titled debut album, “Tyla”. The song ‘Water’ which is Tyla’s global hit single opened the floodgates for her career, leading to a viral dance challenge, almost 500 million streams on Spotify (so far), and a Grammy win, she is enthusiastic that ‘Tyla’ album will get the desired attention. The 14-track album which she first teased in November by releasing three songs, is already a fan favorite.

‘Truth or Dare’, the soulful R&B release with a touch of Amapiano -Tyla’s signature, has taken the spot as her second most streamed song on Spotify, just four months after its release. ‘Butterflies’ and ‘On and On’ are also coming in hot, with both songs in her top ten most streamed tracks. Tyla’s journey does not begin with this viral hit. Before the song ‘Water’, Tyla had a discography that included collaborations with some of Africa’s best artists such as Ayra Starr and DJ Maphorisa.

The star-power that is Tyla and Ayra Starr has made their collaboration, Girl Next Door both the most liked track and the most added to playlists, of all her tracks released before ‘Water’. Most people, especially in Europe and the US, became familiar with Tyla post-Water. But a look at the streaming data from Spotify reveals that the artist was already making waves within Africa. Her top streams before the release of Water came from Nairobi, Lagos, Johannesburg and Cape Town. Now, Sydney, Melbourne and Jakarta are topping the cities streaming the artist. A city that has been consistently streaming Tyla’s music is Amsterdam, which is in the top ten both before and after the release.