2024 Grammy: Tyla Beats Davido, Others To Win Best African Music Performance

Grammy-nominated South African singer, Tyla has won the award for the Inaugural Best African Music Performance category at the 2024 Grammy Awards night on Sunday, February 2024.

New Telegraph recalls that the Grammy Awards for Best Inaugural African Music Performance nominated other artists for their song; Asake and Olamide (“Amapiano”), Ayra Starr “Rush”), Burna Boy (“City Boys”), and Davido featuring Musa Keys (“Unavailable”) and Tyla “Water”.

The female rapper beat competition from Nigerian acts – Davido; Asake; and Burna Boy.

Tyla’s ‘Water’ saw off songs by Davido’s ‘Unavailable,’ Asake’s ‘Amapiano,’ Burna Boy’s ‘City Boys,’ and Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush.’

Her song ranks top 10 across 16 countries including the UK and the US.

Tyla “Water” will appear on Tyla’s self-titled debut album, which will be out in March 22. Follow along with all of Pitchfork’s coverage of the 2024 Grammy Awards here.

The award was presented at the 66th Grammys Award Premiere Ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.