2024 Grammy Awards: Wizkid, Tems Missing From List Of African Winners

Following the forthcoming 66th Grammy Awards scheduled for Sunday, February 4, Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, and his colleague, Tems, were conspicuously missing from the list of African musicians who have won the coveted Grammy award since the 1960s.

It would be recalled that in March 2021, Wizkid achieved a significant milestone by achieving his first Grammy award for his contribution to ‘Brown Skin Girl,’ a 2019 song by the American musician, Beyoncé.

Also, in 2023, Tems made her mark by securing her debut Grammy award, in the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category for her role in ‘Wait for U,’ the 2022 hit song by Future featuring Drake.

However, the New Telegraph reports that the organisers of the awards unveiled notable African achievers in the realm of global music recognition.

The list began with the late South African singer, Miriam Makeba, as the pioneering African recipient of a Grammy award. Subsequently, pop sensation, Sade is featured, including Burna Boy, the most recent and last Nigerian artiste to achieve the feat.

Below is the compilation of the 10 African winners acknowledged by the Grammys:

1. Miriam Makeba (South Africa) — Best Folk Recording (with Harry Belafonte) – 1966

2. Sade Adu (Nigeria/UK) — Best New Artist – 1986

3. Ali Farka Touré (Mali) — Best World Music Album – 1994

4. Cesária Évora (Cape Verde) — Best Contemporary World Music Album – 2004

5. Youssou N’Dour (Senegal) — Best Contemporary World Music Album – 2005

6. Angélique Kidjo (Benin/France) — Best Contemporary World Music Album – 2008

7. RedOne (Morocco) — Best Dance/Electronic Album – 2010

8. Tinariwen (Mali/Algeria/Libya) — Best World Music Album – 2012

9. Burna Boy (Nigeria) — Best Global Music Album – 2021

10. Black Coffee (South Africa) – Best Dance/ Electronic Album — 2022