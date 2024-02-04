2024 Grammy Awards: Moment Fans Beg For Davido’s Autograph

As the 66th Annual Grammy Awards event night commences, the Nigerian Afrobeat star, Davido Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, was welcomed by a lot of international fans who beg to get his autograph.

The Grammy which is set to take place on Sunday, February 4, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles has stirred a lot of reactions on the internet.

However, on arrival at the event, a fan of Davido dashed at him with different materials for him to ink his autograph on.

Davido granted the request of some but couldn’t attend to all before exiting the scene for the auditorium where the 2024 Grammys nominees will know their fate.

READ ALSO:

New Telegraph recalls that Davido was nominated in two other categories: Timeless’ – Best Global Music Album, and ‘Feel’ – Best Global Music Performance, ‘Unavailable’, making it his best bet toward winning a first Grammy.

Reactions trailing the autograph of Davido at the Grammy event

MrFEM0 said: “I see no reason why Davido shouldn’t win at least a Grammy award. They go top drag Grammy academy if he no win.”

olabanky10 opined: “Autograph on shit of paper lol even Rihanna Dem no dy ask am. Na Davido makes una dy relax.”

sandyrome122 stated: “A win for him is a win for me.”

Babie_tems said: “Today he is definitely coming home with Grammy .”

Watch the video below: