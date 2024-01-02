2024: Global inflation to impact migrants’ remittances –World Bank

As the scourge of inflation sustains its global spread, the World Bank has clarified that the development will impact negatively on remittances by migrants. The impact is expected to further lower the drop experienced in 2023 when remittances to low- and middleincome countries (LMICs) grew an estimated 3.8 per cent, a moderation from the high gains of the previous two years. According to the global lender in its Migration and Development Brief, “of concern is the risk of decline in real income for migrants in 2024 in the face of global inflation and low growth prospects.”

It noted that in 2023, remittance flows to LMICs were estimated to have reached $669 billion as resilient labor markets in advanced economies and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries continue supporting migrants' ability to send money home. By region, remittance inflows grew for Latin America and the Caribbean (8%), South Asia (7.2%), East Asia and the Pacific (3%), and sub-Saharan Africa (1.9%).

“Flows to the Middle East and North Africa fell for the second year, declining by 5.3 per cent mainly due to a sharp drop in flows to Egypt. Remittances to Europe and Central Asia also fell by 1.4 per cent after gaining more than 18 per cent in 2022. Remittance flows to subSaharan Africa were expected to have increased by about 1.9 per cent in 2023 to $54 billion, driven by strong remittance growth in Mozambique (48.5%), Rwanda (16.8%), and Ethiopia (16%). Remittances to Nigeria, accounting for 38 per cent of remittance flows to the region, grew by about two per cent, while two other major recipients, Ghana and Kenya, posted estimated gains of 5.6 per cent and 3.8 per cent, respectively. Fixed exchange rates and capital controls are diverting remittances to the region from official to unofficial channels.

In 2024, remittance flows to the region are projected to increase by 2.5 per cent. Sending $200 to the region cost 7.9 per cent on average in the second quarter of 2023. The report further observed that the United States continued to be the largest source of remittances. The top five remittance recipient countries in 2023 are India ($125 billion), Mexico ($67 billion), China ($50 billion), the Philippines ($40 billion), and Egypt ($24 billion). Economies where remittance inflows represent substantial shares of gross domestic product (GDP) – highlighting the importance of remittances for funding current account and fiscal shortfalls – are Tajikistan (48%), Tonga (41%), Samoa (32%), Lebanon (28%), and Nicaragua (27%).