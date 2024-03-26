2024: Ganduje Assures APC Must Win Ondo Guber Election

Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that the ruling party must win the next Ondo State governorship election.

The former Governor of Kano State stated this during a thank-you visit to the party’s national leadership on Monday in Abuja.

Speaking when the delegation of the Ondo State House of Assembly led by Speaker Olamide Oladiji, Ganduje said, “There is no way you can disconnect legislators, elected by the people, from the national office of their political party because there is always a relationship.

“The government in Ondo has an off-season election. Very soon, there will be an election for governorship and there is an articulated programme for the poll, starting with the verification of party membership, purchase of nomination forms and screening of the aspirants.

“There will, of course, be primary among the aspirants so that we can elect our candidate. Ondo is an APC state, and we will continue to remain an APC state. We need your cooperation to conduct a free and transparent primary in the state.

“We have to show our maturity as far as the election is concerned and I believe the members are equal to the task. From what we have seen there will be cooperation, and good synergy with the party members and your institution, the legislators.

“We assure you we have planned a well-articulated programme for the primary in Ondo State to elect our candidate.”