2024 Flood Victims Reacts To FG Fresh Alert

Share

Following the announcement made by the Federal Government that over 30 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are at high risk of flooding this year, the 2024 flood victims have said they are stranded and have yet to receive support from the governments.

New Telegraph recalls that in 2024, floods hit many states of the federation, with many lives lost and properties and farmlands destroyed.

READ ALSO:

The collapse of the Alau Dam in Borno State on September 10, 2024, reportedly left at least 150 persons dead, hundreds displaced, and farmlands and other property destroyed, particularly in the Maiduguri and Jere Local Government Areas.

Also, Massive flooding was also recorded in Benue, Jigawa, Bayelsa, Kebbi and Kogi States last year.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

