2024 Fiscal Year: FG Records Shortfall Of N4.51trn In Retained Revenue

The Federal Government of Nigeria has said it realized N12.74 trillion of its projected 2024 retained revenue as of August 2024 representing 73.8% and short of N17.25 trillion targeted retained revenue for the same period.

The shortfall is attributed to the windfall tax which is yet to be realised according to the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) for the 2025 budget obtained by New Telegraph.

The document put FGN’s share of oil revenues at N4.09 billion (75% performance) while non-oil tax revenues totalled N3.81 trillion (a

performance of 160.1%) as of August 2024. The Company Income Tax and Value Added Tax collection was N1.71 trillion and

N530.41 billion, representing 74.5% and 55.1% above their respective targets.

The Customs collection recorded N969.89 billion out of N1.02 trillion (95% of the target). Other revenues amounted to N4.83 trillion, of which Independent revenue was N2.30 trillion.

With respect to the performance of expenditure as of August 2024, the document put the amended aggregate expenditure for FY 2024 at an estimated N35.06 trillion (an addition of N6.2 trillion to N28.78 trillion), with a pro-rata spending target of N23.37 trillion at the end of August.

“The actual spending was N16.98

trillion. Of this amount, N7.41 trillion was for debt service, and N3.73 trillion for Personnel

costs, including Pensions. The interest payment on debt was34.4% over the prorate estimate, with domestic and external debt exceeding their targets by

2% and 107.7%, respectively”.

” Only about N3.65 trillion, out of which N2.55 trillion (34% of the pro-rata budget) has been released for MDAs’ capital expenditure as of the period under review “, the MTEF document revealed.

For the 2025 fiscal year, the federal government has proposed a budget of N47.9 trillion. The Federal Executive Council (FEC) ratified the figure last Thursday. Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning confirmed the figure with the Council approving the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) for 2025-2027.

According to the minister, the government has pegged the crude oil benchmark at $75 per barrel, with an oil production target of 2.06 million barrels per day (bpd).

The budget also sets the exchange rate at N1,400 per dollar and aims for a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 6.4%.

Low revenue challenges constrained the government from meeting its fiscal obligations over time. To overcome the revenue constraints, the current administration embarked on fiscal policy reform to ramp up additional revenue by way of infusing efficiency in tax collection.

“The government is confident about the outcome of ongoing reforms impacting positively on the economy.

Speaking on the efficacy of economic reform last week, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu represented by his National Security Adviser (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu at the Customs Service conference, said: “My administration began with a clear and unwavering vision – to strengthen Nigeria’s economic base and deliver positive growth and development for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“This vision remains unchanged. In pursuing this vision, we have built upon existing foundations while introducing necessary reforms to adapt to our evolving economic realities.

“Our focus has been on strengthening what works, refining what needs improvement, and introducing new initiatives where gaps exist.

“We recognized that certain economic policies, though useful in their time, needed to be realigned with current global economic dynamics to better serve our national interests and the wellbeing of all Nigerians”.

