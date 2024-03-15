2024: Ex-Lawmaker Laments Infrastructural Deficit In Ondo

A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin has promised massive Infrastructural development if elected as governor of Ondo State.

Akinfolarin, a two-term member of the House of Representatives and former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly said his tenure would witness another era of unimaginable infrastructural development if given the party’s ticket, and eventually wins the 2024 governorship election.

Speaking in Ikare-Akoko and Oke-Agbe, headquarters of Akoko North-East, and Akoko North-West Local Government Areas of the state respectively, in continuation of his consultation tour of the state’s 18 council areas ahead of next month’s primary election said public infrastructure across the state had collapsed due to many years of neglect.

He however vowed to bridge the gap of huge infrastructural deficit as the flagbearer who would eventually win the November 16 governorship election in the State.

Akinfolarin promised to bring back the glory days when the State was a producing state by industrialising the state and ultimately providing more jobs to the unemployed youths in the state.

Basically, the former deputy speaker of the State House of Assembly lamented that many industries established by former governors, Pa Adekunle Ajasin and Adebayo Adefarati, have been grounded.

Akinfolarin said one of his priorities as governor would be to restore the lost glory of the state by reviving the industries and establishing new ones.

His words: “If you look at the achievements of former governors in the state, you will know that they were serious political thinkers who saw many things outside their present realities.

“Like Baba Adekunle Ajasin, he was able to transform Ondo State by way of establishing industrial hubs across the state. You can mention the Ile-Oluji cocoa industry, the Ifon ceramic industry, Oluwa glass and so many others. They were able to do so many of these things because they observed their environment and identified the kind of mineral resources at their disposal.

“We have a special sand in Igbokoda, we have timbers, we have cocoa. So, if you want to industrialize a state z you must start by identifying the mineral resources available rather than copying what is applicable in China, America or Lagos. Lagos is a metropolitan state, what they are doing there can’t fit in with our needs in Ondo State.

“So, as someone who carries the aspiration, and needs of the people, it’s my duty to create an enabling environment for the transformation of this state.”