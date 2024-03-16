2024: Ex-lawmaker Laments Infrastructural Deficit in Ondo

A governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin has promised massive infrastructural development if elected as governor of Ondo State. Akinfolarin, a two-term member of House of Representatives and former deputy speaker of the state house of assembly, said that his tenure would witness another era of unimaginable infrastructural development if given the party’s ticket, and eventually wins the 2024 governorship election.

Speaking in Ikare-Akoko and Oke-Agbe, headquarters of Akoko North-East, Akoko North-West Local Government areas of the state respectively, in continuation of his consultation tour of the state’s 18 council areas ahead of next month’s primary election, Akinfolarin said that public infrastructure across the state had collapsed due to many years of neglect.

He however, vowed to bridge the gap of huge infrastructural deficit as the flagbearer, who would eventually win the November 16 governorship election in the state. Akinfolarin promised to bring back the glorious days, when the state was a producing state and ultimately provide more jobs for the unemployed youths in the state.

He lamented that many industries established by former governors, Pa Adekunle Ajasin and Adebayo Adefarati, have been grounded. His words: “If you look at the achievements of former …hails Nigeria, Japan diplomatic ties governors in the state, you will know that they were serious political thinkers who saw many things outside their present realities.

“Like Baba Adekunle Ajasin, he was able to transform Ondo State by establishing industrial hubs across the state. You can mention the Ile-Oluji Cocoa Industry, the Ifon Ceramic industry, Oluwa Glass and so many others. They were able to do so many of these things because they observed their environment and identified the kind of mineral resources at their disposal.