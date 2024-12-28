2024: Events, Personalities That Rocked Entertainment Industry

Share

As we bid farewell to 2024, it’s pertinent to reflect on the moments that left people speechless, inspired, and maybe even a little shocked. From the viral trends that took over social media feeds to the inspiring stories that warmed hearts, this year has been a true rollercoaster. MUTIAT LAWORE relieve notable events, moments and personalities that rocked the Nigerian entertainment industry this year as it gradually winds down.

Bobrisky gets Best Dressed Female Award

It was just meant to be a film premiere but the organisers decided to add a twist by awarding popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, the Best Dressed Female actress at the Eniola Ajao’s Beast of Two Worlds (Ajanaku) film premiere in March 2024. The announcement sparked outrage on social media, with many questioning the rationale behind naming Bobrisky, who is not a biological female, as the Best Dressed Female at the event. Concerned about the drama that unfolded, the film producer Eniola Ajao, a couple of days later, apologised to all the parties involved. She also announced two women as the new Best Dressed Females. Afterwards, Bobrisky faced other issues with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Immigration Service, thus the genesis of his recent travails which has seen him leave the country.

Yul Edochie and May’s controversies

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, and his estranged wife May, have refused to go off the spotlight. May and Yul have been at the centre of media attention since 2022 when Yul revealed Judy Austin as his second wife and announced their first child together. Yul’s posthumous birthday message to his late son, Kamdilichukwu, in response to May’s January 1 post where she reflected on her past year and their late son, Kamdilichukwu, evoked sympathy and all shades of comments. Yul several times expressed dissatisfaction with May’s decision, questioning the influence of her new relationship on her choices, and accused May of spreading untrue statements about him, potentially to garner sympathy and further her interests. With their divorce case still pending, and May charting a new path, they continue to remain in the highlights and being trolled.

Nollywood’s shocking deaths

The industry experienced some tragedies when Junior Pope Odonwodo, popularly known as Jnr Pope, lost his life in a boat accident while traveling to film a movie in Delta state. The incident sparked widespread grief and outrage, with fellow actors highlighting the lack of safety measures on the boat and called for urgent reforms. This incident added to the other losses in Nollywood which include John Okafor (Mr. Ibu), Sisi Quadri, Onyeka Onwenu, Dimeji Ajibola, Olofa Ina, Charles Olumo (Agbako), Amaechi Muonagor among others.

Lizzy Anjorin’s gold and ‘Fake Transfer’ ordeal

In the past months, actress turned business woman, Lizzy Anjorin and her colleague/foe Iyabo Ojo have on countless occasions attacked each other with expletive-laden words on Instagram. But no one saw it coming when in February 2024 reports alleged that Anjorin made fake transfer for goods worth N91, 000 on Lagos Island. There were also reports that Lizzy had visited a market to purchase some gold and was accused of stealing. She however denied the allegations and accused her rival Iyabo Ojo of setting her up, opening a wave of troll and reactions online. Eight months after Lizzy was accused of stealing gold and engaging in fraudulent transaction, the Lagos State Police Command in October cleared Lizzy of theft allegations following an investigation.

Season of love

The entertainment industry in 2024 witnessed some beautiful unions that created a lot of buzz in the media space. From the beautiful union of Kunle Remi & Boluwatiwi to Davido & Chioma, Moses Bliss, Veekee James, Sharon Ooja, Wofai Fada, Yhemolee amongst others

Raining babies

2024 has been a beautiful year of blossoming motherhood for many Nigerian female celebrities. From first-time mums to those expanding their families, these stars have taken to social media to share their joyous journeys, from baby bumps to newborns. The creative space’s new mums include, Tayo Sobola, Debbie Sokoya, Dayo Amusa, Tawa Ajisefini, Simi Drey to mention a few. Other celebrities with new family addition include Ali Baba’s triplet announcement, Deyemi Okanlawon, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Josh Funny, Emeka Ike, Shina Rambo, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Tania Omotayo, Taooma among others.

Notable albums

The Nigerian music industry scene also saw the release of some incredible albums. Artistes like Wizkid, Asake, Rema, Ayra Starr, Young John, Victony, Seyi Vibez, Tiwa Savage and many more dropped highly anticipated albums that made waves both locally and internationally. The music industry in Nigeria continues to showcase its talent and creativity, bringing fresh sounds and stories to audiences worldwide. Wizkid’s “Morayo”, Asake’s “Lungu Boy”, and Rema’s “Heis” were the most streamed Nigerian albums in 2024. These projects showcased the incredible talent within the Nigerian music scene.

