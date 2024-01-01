2024: Eno To Build Home For Elderly, International Market Ors

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has concluded plans to build a centre for the elderly citizens in the state.

The Governor who stated this in a New Year broadcast to the people of the state explained that the centre will house a hospital, library, supermarket, and other facilities for the use of elders.

According to the governor, “I believe that we should take care of our Elders while they still live and appreciate them for their huge contributions towards the development of our state.

“We have also made plans to build an international Market in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area. We believe that this market will boost the economic activities in our state and will reduce production costs for most of our young entrepreneurs who often have to travel out to buy their raw materials. We are committed to ensuring that work commences on this project within the first half of this year.

The governor said that what he achieved in seven months gives us hope for what lies ahead in the New Year.

“We will continue to demystify the work of government and bring governance closer to the people. This we have already demonstrated in more ways than one. I have ensured that all the Wards in this state have a Personal Aide working and reporting directly to my Office.

“I have ensured that all the units have a Watcher of the Ibom Community Watch drawn from them and I have taken time to consult with our stakeholders in most of my initiatives so far. I shall continue to run an all-inclusive government, paying respect to all our past leaders”.

Pastor Umo Eno called for continued support and prayers for his administration.

“We should strive to look out for the downtrodden and vulnerable and give them a reason to be hopeful. I have no doubt that our tomorrow will be better than today. We are determined to work to achieve that, and I know we can count on you to get this done” he added.

He further highlighted, “We are paying deep attention to developing and improving the quality of life of residents in both our urban and rural areas as well as the maintenance and expansion of infrastructure in the State.

“So far we have flagged off and funded the construction of not less than 17 roads across the state. We have been intentional to ensure that these roads are selected across the three senatorial districts in the state. Some of these roads include”.

He hailed the legislature and the judiciary for their overwhelming support in ensuring harmonious working relationships and prompt delivery of dividends of democracy to our people.

” I call on you to continue in this collaborative effort as we continue to partner with you to make Akwa Ibom the best place for our people to live in and do business” he intoned.