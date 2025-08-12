2024: Electricity Users Lodged 855,757 Metering, Billing, Service Complaints

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said that in 2024 it received a total of 1,183,198 complaints from the distribution companies in Nigeria. It explained that metering, billing, and service interruption were the most common complaints issues accounting for 72.33 per cent (855,757) of the1,183,198 complaints.

It explained that there was a total of 8,351 active appeals (7,575 new appeals and 776 pending appeals) across all Forum Offices in 2024. It added that the Forum Of fices held 308 sittings and resolved 83.06 per cent (6,936) of the total active appeals. Billing and metering were the most prevalent complaints within the year, accounting for 52.81 per cent and 29.77 per cent of the total.

It said: “In 2024, the average daily available generation capacity of the grid-connected power plants was 4,853.69MW. The overall availability factor for all grid- connected plants was 37.43 per cent, which in dicates that more than 62 per cent of the installed capacity in the NESI was not available in 2024.

The total generation during the year was 37,093.70GWh, which translates to an average hourly generation of 4,222.87MWh/h. Hydropower plants contributed 11,469.85GWh (30.92%) to the total generation in 2024. “As of 31 December 2024, only 6,288,642 (46.57%) of the registered 13,503,342 customers in the NESI were metered. DisCos installed 572,055 enduse customer meters in 2024 using the different metering framework.”

It added: “In 2024, the total energy received by DisCos at their trading points was 29,126.27GWh. With the Commission’s effort to achieve market maturity and improved upstream payments, energy offtake by DisCos transitioned from the MYTO allocation2 to the Partial Activation of Contract (PAC) regime in July 2022, which enabled the DisCos to determine their unconstrained power requirements in absolute Megawatts (MW) known as their Partially Contracted Capacity (PCC).

“The DisCos energy offtake performance in 2024 was 94.55%. All DisCos took less energy than their PCC, with Enugu (98.18%) and Benin (98.03%) recording the highest offtake performances. Yola (85.04%) DisCo, which is the only DisCo with offtake performance below 90%, recorded the lowest offtake performance during the year.”