2024: Edo South Leaders Defy Political Affinity, Meet To Chart Common Course For Region

What looks like a new done on Sunday played out in Benin City, the Edo State capital as leaders from all walks of life in Edo South Senatorial District defied political parties’ affinity to meet in order to chart a common course for the Senatorial District ahead of the 2024 Governorship elections and beyond.

The meeting converged at the GRA home of the former governor of the state and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief John Odigie-Oyegun had in attendance the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki; former governor, Chief Lucky Igbinedion; Senator representing Edo South, Sen. Neda Imasuen; the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie.

Others include former Health Minister Dr Osagie Ehanire; Prof. Dennis Agbonlahor; DIG Parry Osayande (Rtd); Prof. Greg Akenzua, Enogie of Evbuobanosa, Dr Tonnie Iredia; Engr. Greg Obeifun; former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Elizabeth Ativie among others.

Presenting an eight-point communiqué reached at the end of the meeting to journalists, Odigie-Oyegun said the parley became necessary to set an agenda for the unity and sustainable growth and development of the senatorial district.

The communiqué reads: “The meeting was convened at the instance of a core group led by His Excellency, John Odigie-Oyegun (past Governor, Edo State), with His Excellency Godwin Obaseki (Governor, Edo State) and His Excellency, Lucky Igbinedion (past Governor, Edo State) as co-hosts.

“In attendance was an impressive cross-section of Edo-South sons and daughters from the public and private sectors, different professional and social backgrounds, and cutting across political divides.

“There was a consensus on the underlying objective to meaningfully interrogate, articulate, redefine, and refocus the collective interests of all the people who constitute the population of the Edo-South Senatorial District within the context of Nigeria’s prevailing political and economic realities.

“After exhaustive engaging and productive discussion of different perspectives to the stated objective, a number of resolutions were arrived at.”

It further noted, “It was resolved that a broad-based elite consensus be engendered to enable us strategically leverage on the competitive advantage of our demographic strength, and the unique creative and productive potentials of our people in order to reverse the progressively diminished relevance and influence of our people in all spheres – national and sub-national.

“It was further resolved that, in pursuit of our stated goals of seeking to effectively reposition the Edo-South Senatorial district for the critical challenges that lie ahead of our State and the nation, we must rise above political partisanship in all its ramifications. Our singular focus must be the interest of the Edo-South.

“Also resolved was the decision to engage, and where feasible, cooperate with other similar groups within and outside Edo State to the extent that such engagement results in the promotion of our stated objective.

It added, “As the platform for the aggregation of the interests of the Edo South Senatorial District, the meeting will be held on a regular basis.”