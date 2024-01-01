2024: Daniel Regha Advices Nigerians On Prophetic Declarations

Controversial social media critic, Daniel Regha has enlightened Nigerians who are dependent on their church’s prophetic declarations for 2024.

The Twitter critics did not hold back when he advocated for hard effort as opposed to depending just on pronouncements and predictions.

According to Daniel, putting in the work and rolling up one’s sleeves is what will determine success in 2024.

He further encouraged everyone to make reasonable plans, implying that the new year might not be a bed of roses.

In conclusion, he sent his best wishes and wished everyone a good new year.

He wrote, “Forget ur church’s New-year prophetic declarations, if u don’t work this 2024 u won’t see shishi; Also plan urself properly, u can see how the APC govt is ruling. Once again, Happy New Year to everyone & best wishes.”

See netizens’ reactions below:

Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon: “Forget what Daniel just said. 2024 will be the best year of your life so far! Your time has finally come. If you believe this, comment a resounding AMEN!”

Tonie boy: “Same way if you stop tweeting nonsense, you won’t see shishi from Elon Musk. We understand”

Cruise-lord: “No be you go tell me Wetin I go do”

