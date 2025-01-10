2024: Customs Halts N186.16bn Counterfeit Drugs From Canada, Indiaa

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has prevented some banned drugs valued at N186.16 billion from entering Nigerian market through Lagos, Onne, Tincan Island ports and borders in 2024.

It was revealed that some of the drugs and other contraband, shipped from Canada, United Kingdom, Turkey, India were discovered from 115 containers as the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) noted that 14.4 per cent (14.3 million) of people aged between 15 and 64 years in Nigeria abuse drugs, citing 4.38 million people from Lagos and Oyo states to have the highest prevalence of drugs and substance use.

Findings revealed that at Onne Port, about 76 of the containers were laden with N150 billion contraband goods, Lagos Port, N22.8 billion and Tincan Island Command, N4.5 billion and Federal Operation Unit, Zone A in Lagos, N13.96 billion.

According to NCS, Area II Command, Onne Port the illicit medicine other goods were impounded from smugglers, noting that some of the contraband laden in 12 containers with Duty Paid Value of ₦20.3 billion were seized in the last week of December 2024.

Its Area Controller, Mohammed Babandede listed the seizures as 1.72 million bottles of 100ml Cough Syrup Codeine; 510,000 tablets of 50mg Really Extra Diclofenac; 7,10 million tablets of 225mg Royal Apple Tramadol and Tramaking; 3,461 pieces of sanitary ware fittings used for concealment; 840 pieces of Chilly cutter used for concealment and 153 cartons of TVS rubber.

Babandede said: “It is imperative I acquaint you with all the successes we achieved throughout the year 2024 as today marks the last day of the year.. Our vigilant officers and men have successfully intercepted and seized an additional 12 containers (40 feet) of illicit medicine.

At Tincan Island Port, NCS explained that it prevented 16 containers laden with banned and unregistered pharmaceutical drugs and narcotics from entering Nigerian market.

The drugs, mainly codeinebased products, diclofenac sodium tablets, Cannabis, among others were imported from India, Canada and United Kingdom and were discovered on vessels being operated by Hapag Lloyd and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), stressing that that Barcadin, Diclofenac tablets, Benzhexol, CSP with Codeine were also smuggled from India, BiomalArtesunate Injection smuggled from United Kingdom and Cannabis Indica from Canada.

According to Apapa Command, 12 containers laden with expired pharmaceutical products valued at N1.8 billion were seized at Lagos Port Complex as it impounded two 40 feet containers laden with 27, 540 pieces of cutlasses and machetes.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, explained that the seizures made by officers and men at the Apapa Port command, comprises expired and controlled pharmaceutical products with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1.8 billion.

He noted that the items, if allowed to exit the ports, would undermine the security of the nation by influencing the behaviour of individuals involved in criminal activities, often fueled by illicit drugs such as tramadol.

Adeniyi added: “Aside from being expired, some of the seized drugs were imported without undergoing the necessary regulatory requirements, such as obtaining a National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) number.

”We also have containers that were seized due to false declarations, ostensibly to evade duty payments, which amounts to smuggling. In total, 12 containers have been seized. These importations are in flagrant violation of Section 233 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023.”

Also, NCS, Federal Operations Unit, Zone A explained that smugglers were now ingenious creating bunkers in their vehicles to conceal parcels of drugs, Indian hemp (cannabis sativa), adding that four suspects were apprehended in connection with various offenses such as concealment, wrong classification and smuggling.

Its Area Controller, Comptroller Kola Oladeji noted that 14 smugglers were arrested in connection with the 70 seizures, stressing 978 kg of Cannabis saliva were intercepted in July 2024, 37,630 sachets of Tramadol of 250 mg and 625kg of Cannabis sativa were impounded in the southwest region of the country.

He stressed that 6,168 pieces of donkey skin, weighing 29, 606 kilogramme and other contraband valued at N8.1 billion in Oyo, Ogun states, 11,820 pieces of new machetes, 4,740 bags of foreign parboiled rice were seized from smugglers.

