2024 Cannes: Dentsu Nigeria Triumphs At Pitchers’ Young Lions Awards

Pitcher Festival’s Young Professionals Academy has announced that talents from MediaFuse-Dentsu Nigeria’s networks – Dentsu Creative, Dentsu Agyle, Dentsu Performance, and Dentsu Out Of Home – took home top honours in the media, film, and design categories of its Cannes Young Lions Competitions.

The announcement, which was made on Monday, confirmed that MediaFuse-Dentsu Nigeria talents and other winners from West and Central Africa would represent their countries at the Global Young Lions Competition in Cannes, scheduled for June 17–21, 2024.

According to the announcement, Dentsu Performance’s Stephanie Ume, and Joseph Uwandu of Dentsu OOH Nigeria triumphed in the media category with their groundbreaking campaign concept, showcasing their expertise in crafting strategic media solutions.

Also, MediaFuse-Dentsu’s Film team members, Esther Usoro and Adaora Muoh of Dentsu Agyle, won after captivating the jury with a compelling and impactful short film, demonstrating their exceptional storytelling capabilities that create awareness about Club Foot.

The design category also saw Adebimisola Sotade and Sheriff Oyejobi of Dentsu Creative Nigeria securing the top prize with their innovative design thinking concept and exceptional execution.

MediaFuse-Dentsu Nigeria’s talents keenly contested with others from West and Central African countries to emerge victorious, according to a press statement by Dentsu Nigeria’s Corporate Communications Manager, Sodiq Oyeleke.

The Chief Executive Officer of MediaFuse-Dentsu Nigeria, Emeka Chris Okeke, congratulated Dentsu Nigeria’s teams for their impressive performance.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work churned out by the winning teams, saying that they demonstrated innovative ideas, strategic thinking, and exceptional execution.

Okeke said, “Taking home top honours in the media, film, and design categories is a remarkable feat that underscores Dentsu Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering a dynamic creative environment.

“The Cannes Young Lions Competition is a highly competitive global platform that recognises and celebrates the next generation of creative leaders in the advertising and marketing industry. We are incredibly proud of our talented young lions at Dentsu Nigeria for achieving this remarkable accomplishment. Their dedication, creativity, and passion for storytelling are truly inspiring.”

On his part, the Managing Director of Dentsu OOH, Chike Oputa, described Dentsu Nigeria’s success at the Young Lions Awards as a significant accomplishment.

“This places us at the forefront of fostering young creative talent in Nigeria and Africa. The company’s commitment to providing a nurturing environment that empowers young professionals to thrive will continue to propel the industry forward,” he stated.

The Chief Operating Officer of Dentsu Agyle, Marian Ogaziechi, also celebrated “the next generation of creative leaders”, noting that the company would continue to invest in human capital.

Ogaziechi said, “This phenomenal win is a true testament to the boundless creativity and innovative spirit of our young talents. Their award-winning film about Club Foot is a masterpiece of visual storytelling and strategic thinking.”

“This win is a testament to our commitment to cultivating the next generation of creative leaders and shaping the future of the advertising industry,” the Chief Operating Officer of Dentsu Creative, Funke Adekola, added.

General Manager of Dentsu Performance Nigeria, Elizabeth Akinyele, noted that the victorious emergence of the talents “reflects the brilliance and strategic prowess of our young media minds and proof that they are a force to be reckoned with.”