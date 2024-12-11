2024 CAF Men’s Award: Lookman Not Happy Over Boniface’s Absence

""" """

Super Eagles and Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman has said his colleague, Victor Boniface, should have been nominated for the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men’s Player of the Year award.

Last season, Boniface had a remarkable campaign, playing a crucial role in Leverkusen’s success as they clinched the Bundesliga title and the DFB Pokal trophy.

Throughout the season, the 23-year-old forward was in exceptional form, netting an impressive 21 goals in 34 appearances across various competitions for Die Werkself. His contributions not only highlighted his goal-scoring prowess but also his importance to the team’s overall performance.

Given Boniface’s significant individual achievements and the remarkable success of his club — which notably remained unbeaten throughout the Bundesliga season — Lookman expressed his astonishment at Boniface’s absence from the nominees’ list.

Ademola Lookman: I put pressure on myself to do well

CAF AWARDS: Lookman, Nwabali Make Short Lists Lookman said, “Obviously Boniface, my teammate, had an amazing season last year. I think with his achievements, personal goals, and also winning two titles last year with Leverkusen. They were unbeaten in their league, which is special. Maybe he could have been nominated for sure, but you know I am not the one that makes the rules.” Meanwhile, Ademola Lookman showcased his talents in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night, even though Atalanta suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid. The match marked a significant moment for Lookman as he earned the Man of the Match title for his performance as Atalanta suffered their first setback in the competition this season. Lookman managed to score a goal in the 65th minute, providing a glimmer of hope for his team when he made the score 3-2, but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to secure a positive result. Real Madrid’s offensive attack featured goals from Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Junior, which ultimately propelled them to victory. Following the match, Atalanta currently finds themselves placed ninth in the league table, with a total of 11 points. Looking ahead, they are set to end the league phase with two significant matches — one at home against Sturm Graz and another away encounter with Barcelona.

