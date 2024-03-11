2024 Budget: Your Claim Baseless, Presidency Knocks Ningi

The Presidential spokesperson of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga has said that Senator Abdul Ningi of Bauchi Central’s assertion that the 2024 budget was inflated is untrue and baseless.

Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information & Strategy in a statement issued on Sunday said that in the spirit of democracy, the Nigerian government let the National Assembly increase the country’s budget by N1.2 trillion.

Onanuga made the remark in response to a comment credited to Senator Ningi questioning the location of N3 trillion in the N28.7 trillion budget for 2024.

It further stated that it was unjust to argue that the budget for 2024 was anti-Northern.

“Following the false claims made by Senator Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central, that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government is operating two versions of the 2024 budget, we consider it appropriate to inform Nigerians that there is no truth whatsoever in the allegation.

“Acting under the banner of Northern Senators Forum, Senator Ningi, falsely claimed in an interview he granted BBC Hausa Service, that the National Assembly debated and passed N25 Trillion as the 2024 budget and not the N28.7 Trillion that is being implemented by the Federal Government.

“To begin with, President Tinubu on November 29, 2023, presented a budget of N27.5 Trillion to the joint session of the National Assembly made up of N9.92 Trillion recurrent expenditure, Debt Service N8.25 Trillion and Capital Expenditure of N8.7 Trillion.

“The National Assembly, in its wisdom, increased the amount proposed by the Executive by N1.2 Trillion.

“In the spirit of democracy which allows give and take, President Tinubu didn’t withhold his assent to the Appropriation Bill as passed by the National Assembly.

“We want to stress that if the budget figure was increased and made to be different from what the Executive proposed, it was the National Assembly that jacked it up in the exercise of its power of appropriation.

“On the uncharitable claim that the 2024 budget was anti-North, we found such position as canvassed by Senator Ningi as too far-fetched and unbecoming of a leader of his status”, the statement reads.