2024 Budget Will Benefit Nigerians – Senator Alli

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has declared that the 2024 Budget by the Federal Government would benefit Nigerians contrary to past experiences while urging them to continue to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

According to his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Akeem Abas made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan, the lawmaker made the assertion while featuring on a programme ‘The Platform’ anchored by Akeem Kareem on Success 105.3 FM in Ibadan.

Alli, the Senate Committee Chairman on Electoral Matters, said that the president was leaving no stone unturned to return Nigeria to economic prosperity. “The 2024 Budget is different from the 2023 budget. We have been running a deficit budget for several years. The reality today is that the percentage of the deficit is less than what it used to be.

“Today, we have more money to conserve as a result of improvement in revenue generation. President Tinubu is doing very well. May God bless him and give him good health.

“We are going to get there. It may not be really visible, but there have been lots of improvements. You can also see that those taking billions are not being spared,” he said.

Describing as untrue the information that all National Assembly members have collected bags of rice or hundreds of millions of naira, Alli said it was a statement made by the president in October, but we haven’t received any of such till we left on December 31, 2023.

“There is none of the three Senators from Oyo State who have distributed more than two trucks of rice during the festive period. This is purchased individually by the three Senators.

“We have not received any rice from the government. We will continue to serve our people diligently as promised during the campaign,” he said.

Speaking on the performance of the 10th National Assembly under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio, Alli said the NASS is determined to make laws that would benefit Nigeria and Nigerians.

“I have been involved in some bills and motions, prominent among which was the one I moved for a befitting burial/ Immortalisation of Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, designer of the national flag.

“I have a private bill on pensioners issues. What we have on ground today is not in consonance with realities. I already proposed some amendments in the bill”, he said.