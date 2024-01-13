Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has declared that the 2024 Budget of the Federal Government would benefit Nigerians contrary to past experiences, while urging them to continue to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Akeem Abas, which was made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan, the lawmaker made the assertion while featuring on a programme ‘The Platform’ anchored by Akeem Kareem on Success 105.3 FM in Ibadan.

Alli, the Senate Committee Chairman on Electoral Matters, said that the President is leaving no stone unturned to return 2024 Budget will benefit Nigerians –Senator Alli Nigeria to economic prosperity. “The 2024 Budget is different from 2023 budget.

We have been running a deficit budget for several years. The reality today is that the percentage of deficit is less than what it used to be. “Today, we have more money to conserve as a result of improvement in revenue generation. President Tinubu is doing very well.

May God bless him and give him good health. We are going to get there. It may not be really visible, but there have been lots of improvement.

You can also see that those taking billions are not being spared,” he said. Describing as untrue the information that all National Assembly members have collected bags of rice or hundreds of millions of naira, Alli said it was a statement made by the President in October, but that they haven’t received any of such till they left on December 31, 2023.