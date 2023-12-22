2024 Budget: Umahi Seeks NASS Support for Ministry of Works

CHUKWU DAVID reports that the Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi, at a recent budget defence session with the National Assembly joint Committee on Works, solicited for upward review of the 2024 budget proposal for the ministry to effectively implement its statutory mandate in the 2024 fiscal year

Since David Umahi left the Senate, where he held the exalted position of Deputy Majority Leader of the nation’s highest lawmaking chamber and assumed a new portfolio as Minister of Works, having been appointed by President Bola Tinubu, he has introduced some policies to revolutionize the works sector. Some of the policies may not actually be controversial in themselves, but because the country was not used to these innovative concepts being introduced in the sector by Umahi, most Nigerians have been raising agitations that made the ideas appear contentions in the realm of public opinion.

On assumption of office, Umahi, who is a civil engineer, obviously noticed a lot of anomalous practices going on under the ministry and decided to bring some hard and radical changes to change the narrative. However, seeing that no meaningful change or development can take place under the construction ministry without sufficient fund- ing, he took advantage of the 2024 budget defence season, to request the National Assembly members to effect an upward review of the 2024 budget of the Ministry of Works.

Appearing with the management team of the ministry before the Senate Committee on Works, Chaired by Senator Mpigi Barinada, Umahi requested for an increase of the ministry’s present budgetary allocation of N 657.2 billion to about N1.5 trillion, to complete at least 10 selected critical roads and bridges in each of the six geo-political zones of the country. He also requested that 30 percent of the budget of the ministry be set aside as an emergency fund to address unforeseen emergencies on the country’s roads nationwide, noting that if approved, the fund would be used to address emergencies that regularly occur on the road network, especially during the rainy season.

The ministers called for an urgent review of all certified debts to contractors, or if possible convert same to promissory notes to contractors, so that the nation can get properly focused in using any fund appropriated to us to pursue the ministry’s set objectives. Umahi noted that following the worsening inflation in the country, many contractors are presently out of sites because they had exhausted their contract Variation of Prices (VoPs) and needed the projects unit rates to be reviewed.

He therefore, suggested that all VoPs and augmentations of all the projects be reviewed and those owed be converted to promissory notes, while unit rates regime would take effect on contractors in line with the current realities of the construction industry. The minister recommended to the joint National Assembly Committee that more eligible companies should be encouraged to key into the Road Tax Credit Scheme to increase the number of private sector interventions, explaining that this would mean front-loading their tax liabilities to solve the nation’s present challenges.

He equally suggested the raising of bonds from the capital market to finance road development in the country just as he urged government to create an enabling environment by fixing the roads, so that the deployment of the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI) could be effective.

Case for emergency fund

Umahi called on the lawmakers, to look into the issue of appropriations for projects, so that it would be such that projects when started should not last for more than four years. His words: “From the foregoing, I would like to recommend as follows: The provision of an Emergency Fund of about 30 percent of the budget provision to cater for unforeseen emergencies that regularly occur on the road network especially during the rainy seasons and an increase of the ministry’s present budgetary allocation to about N1.5 trillion to complete at least 10 selected critical roads and bridges in each of the six geo-political zones of the country.

“We also need an urgent review of all certified debts to contractors and if possible, convert same to Promissory Notes to contractors, so that we can get properly focused in using any fund appropriated to us to pursue the ministry’s set objectives; “Many contractors are presently out of sites because they have exhausted their contract VoPs and needed the projects unit rates to be reviewed. It will be good that all VoPs and augmentations of all the projects are reviewed and those that are owed be converted to Promissory Notes, while unit rates regime will take effect on contractors in line with the current realities of the construction industry.

“Also, more eligible companies should be encouraged to key into the Road Tax Credit Scheme to increase the number of private sector interventions. This means front-loading their tax liabilities to solve our present challenges. “We should equally consider raising of bonds from the Capital Market to fi- nance road development in the country; creation of an enabling environment by fixing the roads so that the deployment of the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI) can be effective and that appropriations for projects be such that no projects when started should last for more than four years.”

Still stressing on proper funding of projects, Umahi pointed out that the way Nigeria’s budgetary allocation is designed does not encourage contractors to complete federal road projects across the country in good time. He said that the release of the funds to contractors on an annual basis made road projects linger for a long time, noting that in most cases, the contractor accessed little funds to purchase necessary materials to carry out their jobs. He said delay further gives rise to contract variation as inflation affects the original amount agreed for the project.

Concrete technology

On the controversy over the use of asphalt and concrete in road construction, he said: “We are not stopping asphalt works but it is not possible to be paying the job that we know will not stand for five years. Contractors hide under the funny excuse of overloading for the road not standing long. “The concrete road when properly done will last for 50 years and we have success where we have done that apart from the one I did in Ebonyi State. In fact, before I left office, we delivered Abakaliki Ridgeway Road, which was funded by the African Development Bank.”

“I have to state categorically that no contractor is prevented from executing the scope of works originally signed with the client once certain conditions are observed, which are provision of a 15-year shelf-life Insurance Guarantee for the works and a maximum of five percent of Variation of Price (VoP) in the contract. “The ministry’s new policy is to prevent excessive augmentation of contracts considering the scarcity of forex and weakening of the Naira against the Dollar, which makes the cost of bitumen (which is fully imported) increase in geometric progression against the arithmetic progression rise in cement prices in concrete road pavements.

In these times of rising inflation and scarce resources, the country needs to look inwards to con- serve foreign exchange.” He added that the Ministry would review the operations of the Federal Road Management Agency (FERMA) to ensure that any intervention in States would be done with the input of the State Government to know the roads with top priority.

Concerns over abandoned projects

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works and Co-chairman of the joint Committee, Senator Mpigi Barinada, raised the alarm that there were so many abandoned road projects across the country, which the contractors had collected reasonable sums of money. His words: “The contractor handling the rehabilitation of Aba-Owerri road, through NNPC Depot expressway, Abia State; he has been mobilised. As we speak, he has not done any job. We don’t have to mention his name here. He has collected the sum of N76 million.

“The rehabilitation of Argungu Road in Kebbi State is being handled by the Setracco. The contractor has collected over N400 million but not on site. The rehabilitation of another road in Ogun State; the contractor has collected over N25 million but he is not on site. The construction of Asaba-Agbo road; the contractor has collected the sum of N50 million but with zero performance.”

Senator Barinada after drawing the attention of the minister to numerous road projects across the country, which the contractors abandoned after collecting huge sums of money, urged him to look into the issues and ensure that the contractors are compelled to return to sites.