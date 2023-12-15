2024 Budget: Transportation Minister Defends N46.6bn Budget For Ministry

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Sa’idu Alkali, has presented a total budget of N46,589,785,975 before the Joint Committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives on Land Transport for the Ministry and its agencies for the 2024 fiscal year.

Alkali also presented the 2023 Budget Performance of the Ministry, which was N91,474,422,746) for Capital Appropriation, out of which N53,405,649,354.00 representing 58.38% has been released, and N47,426,760,923 has been utilized as of 29th November, 2023.

According to the Minister, the sum of N382,185,472 was appropriated for overhead expenditure, out of which N254,799,314,70 was released, noting that the sum of N248,711,874.15 of the released amount was expended as of 12th December 2023.

Alkali further told the legislators that under the Railway Modernization Programme, the last administration stringently pursued the expansion of railway networks in the country.

“To consolidate on the achievements recorded therefore, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led Administration created the Ministry of Transportation, which focuses on only land transportation, comprising road transport and rail transportation to close the infrastructural gap in the country and support national economic growth, create employment, generate wealth and improve the standard of living of citizens,” he said.

The Minister revealed plans to scale up the transportation and logistics value chain that is commensurate with Nigeria’s population and size. He said that this would ensure the connection of important industrial and agricultural hubs with railway networks.”

Alkali expressed optimism and willingness to enhance the transportation system in the country by addressing critical needs of the country’s rail infrastructure and propelling it towards a more efficient, valuable and sustainable transport system, thus ensuring the realization of vital rail modernization in the country, lamenting that funding was one of the critical challenges in the sector.

“I and my team have resolved to work hard at ensuring the realization of Nigeria’s Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan, however, meeting the set target is significantly challenged by the funding gap especially the background of dwindling revenue accruing to the country. In the Railway Transport Sub-sector, an investment portfolio of close to US$35 Billion is estimated as the funding requirements to meet the realization of an adequate and functioning railway transportation system, ” the Minister revealed.

Speaking further, Senator Said Alkali said “Presently, the Ministry plans to connect close to 6,000 Kilometers of Standard Gauge Railways and rehabilitating existing 3,505km Narrow Gauge Lines between the North and South, East and West Regions of the country to reach the oil and mineral resources zones, agricultural belt as well as port of origin and destination, especially the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

“This, he said, can only be achieved effectively through investments and injecting institutional and private sector funds from the international development financing entities that will seize the opportunity to gain partners for Nigeria.

“Getting these funds from international to financing institutions has, however, been challenging over the past few years. For example, the ongoing Lagos – Kano and Kano – Maradi Railway Modernization Project and the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port Harcourt – Maiduguri Eastern Narrows gauge have been slowed by funding. “The Ministry also has some debt liability of unpaid Certificates for Job Completion under the Lagos – Ibadan Railway Project.”

While soliciting favourable budget consideration, the Minister said, “I therefore seek your cooperation to ensure injection of special intervention funding for the expansion of the railway networks which is a catalyst to economic development. In pursuit of the rehabilitation and modernization programme, and suitable capacity building programme by the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria is focusing on the improvement of its basic infrastructure, increasing its research base and expanding its training drive. To this end, the Institute is planning to acquire state-of-the-art equipment and complete the ongoing outreach learning centres in four (4) Geo-political zones of the country.”

Alkali emphasizes that the Ministry as part of its mandate had continued to pursue the implementation of government policies in the Land Transport Sub-sector in the country, including issues relating to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for the realization of the transport interconnectivity for the sub-region.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Joint Senate/House Committee on Land Transport, Senator Mohammed Adamu Aliero, in his address of welcome, commended President Bola Tinubu, for creating the Ministry of Land Transport, comprising Railway and Mass Transit, saying it was the first time such was happening in the history of the country.

According to him, “Our nation’s progress is intricately tied to the efficiency and development of our transportation infrastructure, making this budget defence a pivotal moment for shaping the trajectory of our country’s future.”

While giving the assurances that the Committees would support the Minister and the agencies to succeed, Aliero enjoined the lawmakers to see that the budget that would be approved for the Ministry, was implemented faithfully, to deliver the government’s intentions of actualization of the President’s “Renewed Hope Agenda; a renewed hope which must be felt in the area of land transport with particular focus on our rail transport sector and mass transit, thereby delivering democracy dividends to Nigerians.”