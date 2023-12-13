2024 Budget Should Improve Lives Of Lagosians, Obasa Tells Sanwo-Olu

The 2024 budget proposal of N2.246 trillion presented by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday faces the realities of daunting economic challenges and must be tailored towards improving the lives of residents, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has said.

Speaking at the Assembly chamber immediately after the presentation of the budget by the Governor, Dr Obasa said the government must begin to look at better ways to alleviate poverty beyond giving out packaged foodstuff.

A breakdown of the budget shows a capital expenditure of N1.224 trillion and a recurrent expenditure of N1.02 trillion.

While calling for the employment of more people for the effective implementation of government policies, Obasa further urged effective youth engagement through sports and related activities.

“It is highly important for us to apply the right indices towards ensuring a performing and functioning budget that would lift our people out of poverty and reposition the state towards infrastructural growth and renewal.

“Palliatives should move from just giving people garri, rice, beans or even money. We should have a direction that is focused, impactful and deeply backed up by effective policy implementations.

“For instance, in the name of palliative care, let there be provision of drugs at all public hospitals in the state at subsidised rates. At the same time, the focus should be on a downward review of treatment costs in these hospitals.

“Also, provision of subsidised school materials should be encouraged. In like manner, raw food merchants who bring food items from the hinterlands should be put into consideration. The Government can help subsidise their transportation system too. This will in turn lead to a crash in the cost of food prices and make them affordable,” he said.