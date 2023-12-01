2024 Budget: Senators Call For Increased Funding For Education, Road, Agriculture, Power, Others

…As Appropriation Bill Passes Second Reading

Senators, on Friday, called on the Executive arm of government to ensure increased funding for education, road, agriculture, and power, among other sectors of the economy.

The lawmakers made the call while debating on the general principles of the N27.5 trillion 2024 Appropriation Bill presented during the plenary session at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu had on Wednesday, November 29, presented the N27.5 trillion 2024 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the joint section of the 10th National Assembly.

This was as the Bill scaled second reading following a comprehensive debate on the general principles of the estimates by the Senators.

The lawmakers, at the resumed debate, which commenced on Thursday, called for increased funding for road infrastructure, education, power, and agriculture, among other sectors in the country.

They also called for a reduction in borrowing and improved budgetary provision for security and the sustenance of peace in the Niger- Delta for improved crude oil production.

Contributing, Senator Adams Oshiomole (APC -Edo) said that there was a need for appropriations to be made for the completion of the Benin-Auchi road, saying that the road was a major link connecting Nigerians from the six geo-political zones.

He said that the eventual completion of the road would further help improve economic activities, stating that it was not for the Senate to be debating the exchange rate, as the determinant of the exchange rate was a matter of microeconomic policies.

Senator Francis Fadahunsi (PDP-Osun), who commended the 2024 budget estimates said there was a need for the masses to benefit from the content of the budget on implementation, calling for the allocation of more funds to ensure the completion of roads in Osun State and other parts of the federation.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA-Abia) observed that not much was allocated to Power as information indicates that less than 3 per cent was allocated to the sector in the budget.

He stated that Power was key to employment generation and optimal workings of other sectors and the economy in general, saying that the Senate would have to re-order the priorities in the budget for direct impact on the economy, going forward.

Other Senators, who emphasised the need to appropriate more funds for road infrastructure, and improve the educational system among other sectors include Senator Oluranti Adebule (APC-Lagos) and Senator Abba Moro (PDP-Benue).

Moro said that allocation to education should be based on UNESCO provisions, given the challenges in the education sector, lamenting that while UNESCO specified that 27% of a nation’s annual budget should go to education, the 2024 budget only provided a paltry 7%.

Former President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan commended President Tinubu for the budget, noting that the success of any administration was based on the support the Legislature gives to the Executive, and urged that the National Assembly must continue to give support to President Tinubu.

He called on the Senate Committees to be interested in what happened in the implementation of previous budgets of 2021, 2022, and 2023, supplementary and main budgets, stressing that emphasis must be placed on having a secured safe school for schools to function, and provision of enabling peace in Niger-Delta.

He called for the prioritisation of security in the 2024 budget, saying that security was key in attaining the required economic activities.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jubrin, who concluded the proceedings, referred the bill to the Committee of Appropriations.

The Committee was mandated to expeditiously work on the document and turn in its report to the Chamber on December 19, when the Senate would resume plenary to, perhaps consider and pass the budget.