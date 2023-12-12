2024 Budget: Senate Frowns At Paltry Allocation For Information Ministry

The Senate, on Tuesday, expressed serious disappointment about what it considered a paltry budgetary allocation made to the Ministry of Information and National Orientation for the 2024 fiscal year.

The Senate Committee on Information, raised this concern at the 2024 budget defence session with the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mr Mohammed Idris Malagi, at the National Assembly Complex.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kenneth Eze (APC, Ebonyi Central), after listening to the Minister’s vision for the Ministry, concluded that the funding for the Information sector in the coming year was nothing to write home about, and stressed the need for an upward review.

While presenting the budget before the Committee, the Minister had told the Senators that the National Values and Attitudes re-orientation campaign under the aegis of the National Values Charter (NVC), would be launched in early 2024, a project he said would require serious funding to implement.

The Minister said: “It is the desire of the Ministry to have a big national conversation around our values and attitudes re-orientation so that Nigeria will at least rediscover its self and reclaim some of those values that have been eroded over the years so that we can have a better country for all of us.

“We also desire the launch of the National and International branding campaign for Nigeria to highlight and showcase Nigeria’s immense natural and cultural resources.

“We are also going to convene and coordinate a regular series of Press briefings and media engagements for cabinet members and other senior government officials to avail Nigerians of what various ministries and agencies are doing so that Nigerians will be carried along on what and what are the projects and programmes of government.

“We also intend to invest resources in modernising the Federal Government information and communications management and regulatory system across the agencies for example, NAN, NTA, FRCN etc,” he said.

He, however, pointed out that the N1 billion earmarked for the Ministry as capital expenditure in 2024, would not be sufficient for implementation of the programmes.

Obviously impressed by the visions of the Minister, the Committee Chairman, Senator Eze, said that provisions in the 2024 budget were grossly insufficient to implement such laudable visions.

The Chairman said: “This is not a budget that can be visible if we are telling our story as a country, there is no way, we can go far, you have a great initiative on how you are going to transform the country in area of information, I wonder how you are going to do that with this so little fund.

“Information is a very sensitive ministry that should be taken seriously, and funded, and if we are talking about the renewed hope agenda, that we want as a country, Information should be at the forefront, it should be the image maker, to sensitise the people, there is a widening gap between the government and information has to bridge this gap.

“I looked around in the budget, I didn’t see Nigeria Press Council, and APCON and other agencies, is the government telling us that the agencies are been scraped, that they can function without personnel,? who will pay their salary?, and just a few months ago, the DG and Executive Secretary were appointed.

“Hon. Minister, this is a serious matter for the committee to look into and will shall surely do that.”