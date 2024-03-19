2024 Budget: Reps Task Wike On Transparency

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hon. Mukhtar Betara, has urged FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to prioritise transparency, accountability, and adherence to budgetary guidelines in project execution in the territory.

Betara gave the charge during the 2024 budget proposal presentation by the FCT Minister in Abuja.

The Chairman told the minister of the committee’s commitment to ensuring efficient fund utilisation for tangible benefits amid FCT’s developmental challenges.

He stressed the need for robust monitoring mechanisms to track project progress and hold authorities accountable.

The FCT Minister, Nyesome Wike, who presented a budget of over one trillion naira, allocated over N421 billion for recurrent expenditure and N726.3 billion for capital projects, including school renovations, bus terminals, healthcare, infrastructure, water treatment, and sanitation in the nation’s capital.

He, however, highlighted his displeasure over double allocations and shady land deals, vowing to address land racketeering in the FCT.