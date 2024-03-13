2024 Budget Padding Controversy: Senate Suspends Ningi for 3 Months

The Senate, yesterday, suspended Senator Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, sequel to his allegation that the 2024 budget was padded to the tune of N3.7 trillion, and that Federal Government was implementing two separate budgets. The Senate also explained that the N3.7 trillion allegedly padded in the 2024 Appropriation Act was for statutory transfers to agencies of government on first line charge, which allocations were not contained in the bulky budget document for other establishments not on first line charge category.

In the said interview, Ningi claimed that the sum of N3.7 trillion was padded in the 2024 budget, just as he alleged that the North was seriously shortchanged in the Appropriation Act project allocations. Immediately after the Senate adopted votes and proceedings of the last legislative day, Senator Solomon Adeola, Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, brought a motion to the floor of the Chamber, anchored on matter of urgent public importance and breach of his personal privileges.

Adeola expressed his frustration over the breach of his rights as a senator, who had actively participated in the budgeting process, calling for immediate action to address the issue and protect the integrity of the budgeting process and the Senate as a whole. Adeola also presented a full transcript of Ningi’s interview with the BBC Hausa Service to the Senate, along with the voice recording of the interview, which was played for all senators to hear.

Senator Joel Onowakpa, from Delta South, who seconded the motion, criticized Ningi for attempting to incite the public against the government by casting aspersions on the national budget. In his defence, Ningi insisted as he did in his press briefing on Monday, that he was quoted out of context as the interview due to the language barrier, as he had conducted the interview in Hausa. However, he admitted that he hired a consultant to review the budget, and according to the consultant’s findings, approximately N3.7 trillion could not be traced to any specific projects or locations.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, intervened, emphasising the need for unity and stability within the Senate and urged senators to focus on their responsibilities as lawmakers and avoid engaging in personal attacks or divisive actions. He also revealed that he had commissioned a consultant to review the budget, following a request from Ningi and another Suleiman Kawu, expressing disappointment with the lack of detailed information provided by the consultants and their decision to grant an interview to the BBC before presenting their findings to the Senate.

Sen Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) who rose on order 36 on the right to fair hearing, said it is a fundamental human right, urging that it was fair to give Ningi time and opportunity to defend himself against allegations leveled against him. When eventually recognised to speak, Ningi said: “I never said the budget was padded. The beginning of this brouhaha is the saying that two budgets are in operation. This is a fake contribution that was forwarded. I do not know the author of this.

The issue of 28 trillion and N25 trillion, I have said that. We have discovered that there is no nexus, no amount of money to a location. And I said, work is in progress. “I said categorically that the president’s power stops at presenting the budget because there is nothing the National Assembly will do on the budget that is padding because they have powers to work on the budget.

“Mr president, going through the budget with its bogus anomalies, some senatorial districts have up to 20 billion and my senatorial district does not have up to N2 billion. Some have 50 billion, some N30 billion some not up to N1 billion. “As I speak to you, I don’t know your take home pay. You make available cars, I don’t know how much was spent on your cars, I don’t know how much they spent on senators’ cars. As I stand here, people are abusing me; I don’t have a single car.

I don’t know the number of your aides, and the number of the aide’s of the Deputy Senate President.” Responding, Akpabio accused Ningi of bundling a lot of issues together, adding that Ningi and Kawu requested for a meeting which he needed to report to the Senate.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo South), who stood for additional prayers to Senator Adeola’s motion, urged that Senator Ningi should be suspended for a period of 12 months without any privileges and as well stay away from the National Assembly. Garba Musa Maidoki (Kebbi South) who seconded the motion said since what was reported was untrue, the suspension should be for three months, but that if Ningi writes an apology letter to the Senate, he should be recalled. Ruling after a voice vote, Senator Akpabio said: “Distinguished Senator Ningi is hereby suspended for three months from the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”