2024 Budget: Nigeria’s Debt Profile A Huge Burden – Labour

…says FG has stopped payment of wage award

Organised Labour has expressed concern over Nigeria’s “rising debt profile” which it said has placed a huge burden on Nigerians and reason for this year’s “deficit budget.”

President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Comrade Festus Osifo who raised the alarm in a communique read at the end of it’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that the amount of money required to keep servicing Nigeria’s debt was growing on a daily basis.

Osifo who urged the Federal Government to look into the nation’s debt profile as soon as possible, stated that 2024 presented by President Bola Tinubu has an aggregate expenditure estimated at N27.50 trillion and that details of the budget showed that the government budgeted N8.25 trillion (30 percent) for debt servicing in 2024.

According to the Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria’s total public debt rose to N87.38 trillion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, recording an increase of 75.29 per cent.

“We are worried by the state of our debt; our debt is continuously increasing and this has put a huge burden on us. This year’s budget is a deficit budget – the level of borrowing is growing on a daily basis and the amount of money we require to keep servicing this debt is growing on a daily basis in such a way that the amount of money we require to service this debt is catching up with our revenue and this is problematic.

“Whilst we are being told that the debt to GDP ratio is accommodating, the debt to revenue is worrisome and we want the government to look into this as fast as possible.

“We want the government to look into the hardship in the land. Things are hard and the people are suffering. We want governments at all levels to tighten their belts.”

Osifo who revealed that the federal government has stopped payment of the N35,000 wage award it promised federal workers to alleviate the hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal after paying some for one month and others for two months, warned the government to with immediate effect, pay all federal civil servants their outstanding wage awards.

The TUC president also warned all the 36 state governments across the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to “tighten” their belts in assuaging the plight of workers occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy in order to avoid a fresh crisis in the country.

“We want the government to tighten their belts, government at all levels – the federal government, the state and local governments because a situation where they are asking Nigerians to keep tightening their belt and they (government officials) are living in affluence is not acceptable.

“On wage award, payment has been made once. As we speak, our members in the Federal Civil Service have not received the wage award since October. We call on the government to fast-track all the processes.

“We learnt that they are currently putting things in place to pay this money but people are not ready to listen to excuses. All we want is that this money should keep hitting the accounts of our members until the new minimum wage is put in place.

“We thank the government for the ones it has paid but it has stopped paying. We call on the government to remove all the bottlenecks that are being experienced today with regard to the wage award.

“We also call on the state governments to do the same. We hail state governments that have agreed to pay the N35,000 wage award. For those who are running away from paying this amount or from providing palliatives to our members they are only posting the evil days because our members are hungry.

“We call on state governors and the Minister of FCT to pay a fixed sum to all Nigerian workers. We also encourage those in the private sector to provide succour to workers. The private sector should imbibe wage award as agreed with the Federal government.”

He said the TUC has admitted five new unions into its fold – Law Officers Association of Nigeria; Congress of University Academics (CONUA); National Association of Medical and Dental Academy; National Butchers Employers Association of Nigeria; Association of Telecoms, Information Technology, Cable and Satellite Network and Operators and Allied Services Employers of Nigeria.

“These are the five new affiliates of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria as approved by NEC,” the TUC president added.