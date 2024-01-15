2024 Budget: NASS approves N4.3bn as personnel cost for moribund Ajaokuta Steel Coy

The National Assembly approved about N4.3 billion to be spent on maintenance of personnel this year, with salaries gulping N2.62 billion for the Ajaokuta Steel Company, which has remained moribund for about 45 years. The company was incorporated in 1979 under President Shehu Shagari who began the project which was 84% completed by the time of his removal from office in 1983.

The steel mill reached 98% completion in 1994, with 40 of the 43 plants at the facility reportedly having been built. But the company has remained moribund since then. Analysis on the approved version of the 2024 budget by New Telegraph yesterday showed that personnel cost comprised over 83% of the N5.18 billion budgetary allocation for the comatose steel company. The remaining amount (after the personnel cost has been subtracted) is budgeted for maintenance of power, water, and equipment. Also the NASS increased by N730 million the company’s budgetary allocation from N4.45 billion in the proposed 2024 budget to N5.18 billion in the approved version for the comatose steel company. Analysis further showed that the increase was as a result of the addition of community projects not related to the steel plant and outside Kogi State. It was further observed that there are seven new capital projects introduced in the approved budget for the steel plant.

These new capital projects include the supply of farm feed and farming materials for farmers in Obalende, Okofaji, Olowogbowo, and Isale Eko areas of Lagos for N99.19 million, entrepreneurial development training and empowerment for women and youth across Kwara North senatorial district for N30 million, and provision of all-in-one solar street lights with high breed lumen and 80 watts led lights in some selected rural communities and farm in Niger east senatorial district, Niger state for N200 million. Others include the supply and installation of 5all in one solar street light in some selected communities across Kwara south for N100 million, rehabilitation of roads, and supply and installation of solar streetlights in Obalende, Okofaji, Olowogbowo, and Isale Eko areas of Lagos for N100 million, and provision of all-in-one solar street lights with high breed lumen and 80 watts led lights for Shiroro, Gurara and Bosso LGAs in Niger east senatorial district, Niger State.

According to the budget, about N400 million (55% of the total new addition) will be spent on solar street lights in a single senatorial district in Nigeria, which is the Niger East senatorial district. There are other allocations to the company. Findings showed that the Ministry of Steel Development has a separate N4 billion for the concession of the steel plant. The ministry also has a budget of N200 million to revive the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL) and National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO) while there is another N800 million to be paid to transaction advisor services for the resuscitation of the Ajaokuta project. Only last week the Federal Government said it would be probing how the moribund company owed a N33 billion electricity debt to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).