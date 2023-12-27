2024 budget is full of frivolous items –CSJ

Center for Social Justice ( CSJ), an economic knowledge based non-profit organisation, has thumbed down tge N27.5 trillion 2024 budget, describing it as a budget of frivolities. In CSJ’ appraisal of the 2024 budget by its Lead Director, Eze Onyekpere, it highlighted that the budget proposal contained many unclear items to be funded through borrowings, a development it describes as unhealthy for a struggling economy with a high dimension poverty level. “Nigeria is undergoing an economic and fiscal crisis of monumental proportions.

The currency has been devalued officially to N750 to 1$ while the street value is above N1000 to 1$. Inflation is at all time high of 28 per cent year on year while Nigerians living in multi-dimensional poverty is in excess of 130 million. “Debt service gulps over 80 per cent of revenue and insecurity rules the land. In the 2024 executive budget proposals, the aggregate expenditure is N27.5trillion and the expected revenue is N18.32trillion, and the deficit is N9.18trillion. “Debt service will gulp N8.493trillion. With this scenario, the reasonable expectation is that every available resource in the 2024 federal budget proposal would be targeted at concrete deliverables.

“Indeed, frivolous, inappropriate, unclear and wasteful expenditure should be eliminated to the minimum. A large part of the funding of the budget will be borrowed and it will be foolhardy to borrow and waste the borrowed funds. There are so many projects that are vaguely described and without location; a play on words using terms like empowerment and sensitisation, etc,” CSJ observed. For instance, it noted that budget for the State House and Presidency vote was suffused with bloated routine maintenance, renovation and repair work, purchase of SUVs and vehicles in the billions of naira. “These are not priorities for spending borrowed money. Service wide votes continue the tradition of lump sum votes for vaguely described expenditure items which at the end of the year cannot guarantee value for money. The vote of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is suffused with projects that have no locations, class of beneficiaries and sometimes no clear deliverables. “This is the case in over 90% of the projects. This has been the norm in agriculture budgeting over the years. The most troubling part of this proposal is that many of the unclear proposals are to be funded from debt. Borrowing and demonstrating a clear intent to mismanage the resources is economic sabotage of the highest order and should be discontinued,” it said. According to the economic think tank organisation, the vote needs to be totally repackaged and these nebulous expenditure proposals made clear and to be of benefit to Nigerians.