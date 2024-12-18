2024 Budget Implementation Extended To June 2025- Akpabio

Share

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, said the implementation of the 2024 Appropriation Act will be extended to June 2025.

Akpabio made this known at the joint sitting of the Senate and House of Representatives in which President Bola Tinubu presented the 2025 budget.

His arrival, however, marks the end of a series of postponements for the 2025 budget presentation.

READ ALSO

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu arrived at the N’Assembly complex at exactly 12:10 pm amid heavy security to present the proposed N47.96tn budget to the joint session of the National Assembly.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"