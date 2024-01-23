2024 Budget: Health Minister Lauds Zulum For 15% Health Allocation

The coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Ali Pate, has commended Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, for allocating 15 per cent of the state’s budget to the healthcare sector in compliance with the Abuja declaration of 2001.

He gave the commendation on Monday in Maiduguri while delivering a keynote address at the opening session of the North East Commissioners of Health Forum meeting with the theme “Addressing Key Health Challenges Affecting Northeastern States of Nigeria.”

Speaking at the event, the minister urged other State governors to focus on the health sectors .

“I join my voice to thank you, Your Excellency, for the progress being made despite the challenges. Thank you for the increased allocation to health and thank you for being innovative”.

“I also thank you for your support for health workers in rural areas which is so critical to achieving the gains that we so desire in healthcare,” Pate said.