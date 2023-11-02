2024 Budget: Getting The Processes Right And Timely

All is set for the presentation of 2024 budget to the National Assembly. The routine procedures (unveiling of MTEFF/FSP) and endorsement by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) were done last week. The battleground will, expectedly, shift to the National Assembly in the coming weeks. Abdulwahab Isa reports.

Take off point for every prosperous economy is a smooth-running budget system. Such nations have budget systems that are not easy to be skewed to the emotions of a set of officials elected or appointed. For many years, Nigeria’s fiscal budgets were fraught, loaded with vested interests; personal interest that overrides national interest.

Both the executive and legislative arms, two of the important pegs that play active roles in fiscal budget processes, are never in agreement. Whatever executive arm sends as items in the budget proposal to the National Assembly could come back mutilated either by additions or entirely doctored by the legislative arm. The two arms are never on the same page on the matter of fiscal budget policy document.

The subsisting N22.65 trillion 2023 fiscal budget is inherited by Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration mid-way into the fiscal year. However, in keeping with the January to December budget cycle template introduced by the immediate past administration, the current government is set to deliver 2024 budget in record time. The Budget Office of the Federation (BOF) began the process for 2024 budget last week.

Director-General of Budget, Mr. Ben Akabueze, unveiled the Medium-term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/ FSP) 2024 to 2026 at Nigeria Economic Summit’ (NES) event. The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had earlier endorsed 2024 MTEFF for N26.01 trillion budget.

2023 budget performance

The N22.65 trillion 2023 budget was the last budget by the immediate past government of former President Muhammadu Buhari. It was passed on record time. It’s timeliness was in line with the administration’s commitment to December to January budget cycle template. Barely two months to wind down 2023, the budget performance document from Budget Office detailing the performance showed that the Federal Government released about N857.08 billion, representing 22 per cent pro-rata to Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) for capital expenditure as of July 2023 out of N22.65 trillion aggregated 2023 budget expenditure.

The document put pro-rata spending at N13.21 trillion at the end of July and actual spending at N8.60 trillion. Of the amount, N3.94 trillion went for debt service, N2.68 trillion for personnel cost and pension. Of N3.94 trillion debt service, domestic debt service gulped N1.7 trillion, debt service for foreign component stood at N530.4 billion while interest paid on ways and means amount to N1.6 trillion as of July 2023. Similarly, in terms of revenue performance, government’s retained revenue as of July was N5.19 trillion (approximately 80.5% of the pro-rata target of N6.44 trillion.

The federal government’s share of the oil revenues was N813.58 billion (62.6% performance) while nonoil tax revenues totalled N1.84 trillion of 127 per cent performance. Company Income Tax (CIT), Value Added Tax (VAT) collections stood at N1.16 trillion and N234.30 billion representing 212.4 percent and 104 8 per cent of their respective targets.

Further analysis of revenue performance showed that Customs’ collections comprising import duties, excise and fees as well as federation account special levies recorded N432.96 billion out of N651.46 billion representing 66.5 percent of target while other revenues amounted to N2.49 trillion, of which independent revenues (mostly transfers from GOEs and MDAs was N1.04 trillion).

The document put the federation revenue, amount available for distribution from federation account mail pool at N1.86 trillion. Of the amount, federal government received N981.39 billion, states received N497.78 billion while local government councils’ portion was N383.76 billion. Relatedly, the Federal Government, states and local government councils received N167.68 billion, N558.95 billion, N391.26 billion respectively from VAT pool account, and N10.61 billion, N35.38 billion and N24.76 billion from Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue.

The data showed that gross oil and gas revenue for fiscal year 2023 was projected at N9.38 trillion trillion. As of July 2023, budget document confirmed N4.16 trillion was realised as against prorated estimate of N5.47 trillion indicating about 75.8 percent performance.

Peep into 2024 budget

Preparations for 2024 budget, a brand-new fiscal year of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has begun in earnest. It started off with unveiling of MTEF/FSP for 2024 to 2026 last week. President Bola Tinubu, expectedly, will present the 2024 budget to the National Assembly in the coming weeks. The Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Solomon Adeola, who made this known during the inaugural meeting of the committee, stated that the National Assembly would ensure that the 2024 budget is passed before December 31, 2024.

The President, he added will also submit the supplementary budget for 2023 to the National Assembly for consideration. Senator Adeola said: “I know we have it on good authority that the supplementary budget would be sent by the Executive in the next couple of hours to the National Assembly.” In the MTEF document for 2024 to 2026, government proposed oil benchmark price for the three years from 2024 to 2026 at: $73.96; $73.76; and $69.90 respectively.

These estimates indicate the assumed average price per barrel of oil that will be used to calculate revenue projections for the Nigerian economy. The key parameters that will drive the medium-term revenue and expenditure framework for Nigeria are: Oil benchmark:2024- $73.96; 2025- $73.76; 2026- $69.90. Oil Production (Mbps): 1.78; 1.80; 1.81. Exchange rate N/$: 700/$; 665.61/$; 669.79/$. Inflation: 21.40 per cent; 20.30 per cent; 18.60 per cent. Other parameters are:

Non-oil GDP: Non-Oil GDP (N’bn): N223,989.2; N249,188.0; N278,251.7. Oil GDP (N’bn): in 2024-N12,316.0; 2025- N13,225.7; 2026-N14,272.0. Nominal GDP (N’bn): N236,305.2; N262,413.7; N292,523.7. GDP Growth Rate (%): 3.76; 4.22; 4.78. Im- ports: 32,453.5; 33,401.3; 34,515.4 and Nominal Consumption (N’bn): N163,227.8; N189,992.8; N218,594.2. The projected exchange rates for the Nigerian naira (N) against the dollar ($) are N700 to a dollar in 2024, N665.61 to a dollar in 2025, and N669.79 to a dollar in 2026.

These rates reflect the assumed values used for currency conversion in economic calculations. The oil benchmark reflects the expected price of oil in the years 2024, 2025, and 2026, which increases slightly in 2025 before decreasing in 2026. Oil production is expected to increase slightly over the three-year period. The exchange rate is expected to fluctuate, decreasing significantly in 2025 before increasing slightly in 2026 while inflation is expected to decrease over the three-year period.

Non-oil GDP is expected to increase steadily, while oil GDP is expected to increase slightly. Nominal GDP, which represent the estimated total value of goods and services consumed in the Nigerian economy is expected to increase steadily, with a growth rate of around four per cent each year. Nigeria’s economy is expected to maintain steady growth over the next few years, with some fluctuations in key parameters such as the exchange rate and oil benchmark.

According to the document from the Budget Office of the Federation BoF “the assumptions underlying the 2024-2026 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework indicate that economic growth rate over the next three years would be higher than the modest rates recorded since the end of the recession in 2020. “Accordingly, economic growth is projected to increase to 3.76 per cent, 4.22 per cent and 4.78 per cent in 2024, 2025 and 2026, respectively, mainly due to strong political will to take tough decisions and implement necessary reforms.

The document added that “most of the growth in real GDP during the period will be driven by the anticipated increase in domestic oil refining capacity, telecommunications, crop production, slight growth in investment and employment, with the bulk of projected growth coming from the non-oil sector.” In line with the Renewed Hope Agenda (RHA) of the Tinubu Administration, the document revealed significantly higher growth targets than the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021-25. The NDP is said to be undergoing a review to align its growth aspirations with the RHA.

In a remark, Akabueze said the Federal Government had introduced some cost-cutting measures to drive good governance. He listed review of the 2007 Public Procurement Act as part of the step. The cost cutting measures he said will enthrone efficiency, value for money, as well as reduce corruption. For instance, the DG Budget said the Federal Government slashed its own 2024 budget deficit to N9.05 trillion, 22 per cent lower than the N11.60 trillion budgeted in 2023. He said government intended to keep the figure with the three per cent threshold as stipulated in the 2007 Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), going forward.

“The proposed deficit represents about 53 per cent of its total revenues and 3.83 percent of the estimated GDP. “The Federal Government intends to spend some N26.01 trillion in 2024 which is 14.8 percent or about N3.36 trillion higher than the corresponding 2023 estimated spending of N22.65 trillion which includes the N819.54 billion supplementary provision. “Out of the planned spending, N8.25 trillion and N243 billion have been provided for debt service and sinking fund to retire maturing bonds issued to local contractors and creditors, respectively,” he explained.

Pathway to efficient budget

An implementable budget is still a far cry to deliver in Nigeria context. The two arms – executive and legislative are in never in tandem when it comes to budget processes and its implementation. Budget is a product of the executive arm. Its lineups as expenditure items, are arrived at, based on information on the revenue in the possession of the executive.

The legislative arm whose duty include, to study items presented to it by the executive and endorse or make its observations known to executive in most instances, went overboard to either delete or add a set of strange items. This has been a recurring decimal over the years. A one-time Senator and a former Minister of works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, in a recent interview with Sunday Telegraph, laid it bare, why Nigeria had known no efficient and workable budget.

He said: “In preparation for the national budget, I’ve been part of it both as a legislator and a member of the Executive, as a Minister. The government will prepare the budget according to the national development plans in stages. It is the budget that can move the economy of the country and must be properly managed. When you take it to the National Assembly, they will start showing interest in some of the details and disrupt it. It means you can never achieve all those plans made for the budget to solve.

It’s the problem with Nigeria and that is the area, I fear” said a former senator. Continuing, Ogunlewe who was prod- ded further by his interviewer for insights on budget distortion by National Assembly explained: “You’ll have a project of N100 billion, the National Assembly will cut out N2 billion in, that’s why it’s taking companies time to complete projects. How can the company survive in that kind of hostile environment?

This influence of the National Assembly on the budget has led many companies to leave our country.” Shedding light on how members of the National Assembly influence the budget, the former Minister added: “ The Ministries will prepare the budget, and take it to the Ministry of Budget and Planning. Those ones will carry it to the Federal Executive Council. They’ll look at it there and pass it. That’s the budget of the federation. It is the proposal of the Federal Government through the Ministries.

Last line

For 2024 fiscal budget to enjoy a turbulent free implementation, the two arms – Executive and legislative arms must set aside pecuniary interests and work for the general interest of Nigerians.