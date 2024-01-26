2024 Budget Gets a Boost as Oil Price Hits $81.33

The realisation of Nigeria’s 2024 budget revenue projection has been boosted as the country has continued to earn more revenues following rising crude oil prices. Oil prices rose yesterday after data showed United State crude stockpiles fell more than expected last week and a fresh attack by Houthi forces on ships off Yemen’s coast underscored the peril facing trade in a key global transit route.

Brent crude futures rose yesterday by $1.29, or 1.6%, to trade $81.33 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas intermediate crude price increased by $1.37, or 1.8%, to trade $76.46 a barrel. Also on Wednesday, Brent futures rose by $1.03, or 1.3%, to trade at $80.58 trade per barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose by $1.31, or 1.8%, to trade at $75.68.

Bonny Light is Nigeria’s premium reference blend of sweet crude in the international market similar to the popular Brent crude. The Federal Government had placed Nigeria’s 2024 budget benchmark price at $77.96 per barrel. This means that the government has earned more money than it projected which should help the country address its developmental challenges if the oil price remains high and if the revenue windfall is well managed.