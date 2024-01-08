2024 Budget: Financial institutions to make N30.14bn from govt agencies

Banks and insurance companies in the country are likely to rake in over N30.14 billion from Federal Government owned agencies and enterprises (GOEs) this year, findings by New Telegraph show. Specifically, an analysis of 2024 Budget proposal of 62 GOEs released by the Budget Office of the Federation indicates that the agencies proposed a total of N17.2 billion and N13.02 billion as payment for insurance premiums and bank charges (other than interest) respectively.

However, the amount that banks and insurance firms are likely to make from the GOEs could be higher than the amount proposed by the agencies because some of them did not include their projections for bank charges and insurance premiums in the 2024 budget proposal. A breakdown of the budget proposal shows that for bank charges, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) projected the highest amount of N10.82 billion. It was followed by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) with N1.42 billion and the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) with N370.5 million.

Other agencies that proposed relatively high amounts as payments for bank charges include the Federal Road Safety Commission with N97.27 million; the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) with N50 million; the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) with N49.50 million; the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (N45 million); the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) with N42 million and the Nigerian Airspace Management Authority (NAMA) with N30 million.

For amounts proposed as insurance premiums, the FIRS again led the pack with N2.4 billion followed by FAAN with N2.3 billion, NPA (N2.27 billion), NIMASA (N1.55 billion), the NSITF with N1 billion, the National Inland Waterways Authority (N703.5 million), NCAA (N486.68 million), the NHIS (N460 million)and NAFDAC (N342.09 million). Analysts note that there has been growing calls for the Federal Government to reduce or merge the number of the GOEs as part of efforts to tackle the country’s fiscal crisis. In fact, the Budget Office of the Federation recently published the 2024 Budget of 26 Professional Bodies/ Council of Agencies that, it said, had been “removed from FGN funding.”

Some of the Councils include the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Computer Registration Council of Nigeria, Council for Registered Engineers of Nigeria, Community Health Practitioners Registration Board and the Nigerian Press Council. According to the Budget Office, the total expenditure of the 26 Professional Bodies/ Council of Agencies for this year amounted to N27.72 billion. Still, financial experts believe that given Nigeria’s huge debt burden and the challenges that the country is facing in trying to generate adequate revenue, the government should intensify efforts to reduce its overbloated workforce.

New Telegraph reports that while presenting the breakdown and highlights of the 2024 Budget proposal recently, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, provided an update on the 2023 Budget Performance. He disclosed that actual spending by the government on personnel cost and pensions for its Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and GOEs, as at end September 2023, amounted to N3.78 trillion.