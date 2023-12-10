2024 Budget: FG To Spend N23bn On Rehabilitate Airport, Others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Government has planned to spend the sum of N23,085,000,000 on the rehabilitation and repairs of airports, airfields and air navigational equipment in the 2024 fiscal year as submitted to the joint session of the National Assembly.

Sunday Telegraph observed that a total sum of N20,985,000,000 was budgeted for the rehabilitation and repairs of airports and aerodromes, while 2.1bn was budgeted to rehabilitate air navigational equipment.

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development is slated to receive over N63.31 billion, with N39.80bn allocated to the ministry, N13,199,789,935 to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, N5,500,235,528 to the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, and N4,808,779,916 to the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau.

In addition to these allocations, the Ministry and its agencies have budgeted over N1.39b for refreshments, meals, welfare packages, and sporting activities among other items.

Ongoing projects also include N2 billion for the development of an Aerospace University in Abuja, N1 billion for the expansion of wings D and E fingers of Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos, and N500 million for safety and security-critical projects and airport certification nationwide.

Also, while N500 million has been earmarked for ongoing projects on safety, security-critical projects and airport certification nationwide, N10 million has been budgeted for the purchase of fire trucks for airports.