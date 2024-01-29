2024 Budget/FAAN, CBN Relocations: Southern elders, others tackle northern senators over comments

The recent outbursts by Senators from the North over planned movement of certain departments of government from Abuja to Lagos and the 2024 budget, which they claimed was lopsided against the region, has been described as “ill-conceived and unguarded”. The swipe was given to the northern senators by the Southern Nigeria Elders’ Solidarity Forum. Their reaction is coming barely days after the 58 federal lawmakers, under the aegis of the Northern Senators Forum condemned President Bola Tinubu over alleged unfair treat ment of the North, in the 2024 national budget and approving the relocation of some departments of the Central Bank (CBN) and Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to Lagos.

The aggrieved Northern Senators had, in a widely publicised statement, also alleged that projections and provisions of the N28.7 trillion 2024 budget, were unfair to the North. The Senators had made this known in a statement, signed by their spokesperson, Senator Suleiman Kawu Summaila (NNPP Kano South) in Abuja titled: “Allocation and distribution of funds in 2024 National Budget and Relocation of some Federal Agencies to Lagos,” But reacting, spokesman of the Elders Solidarity forum, Emmanuel Silas, in a statement yesterday made available to New Telegraph in Ado-Ekiti, decried how: “Senators who pride themselves as leaders of the people could suddenly switch energy to issues capable of setting regions against each other.”

Silas described the reactions of the Northern senators as “strange” considering the fact that they participated in scrutinising the budget when it was presented to the National Assembly by President Tinubu. “The Senators’ statement was not only unfortunate, but also least expected of people of their calibre. Such a statement was capable of causing distractions in governance and creating unnecessary tension in the country.” According to Silas, the statement by the Senators gave the impression that the 2024 budget was either not well studied, or they looked the other way in getting the genuine facts that necessitated the planned relocation of certain departments of government to Lagos, which was basically aimed at administrative convenience. In a similar vein, the Northern Peace and Justice Initiative in a statement, by its President, Abdulkabir Farouk, said contrary to claims by the Senators, there had never been any steps taken so far, to suggest that the Tinubu’s administration had plans to externalise any region of the country, or short-changed them in the scheme of things.