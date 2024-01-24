2024 Budget: Confusion In Rivers Over Two Conflicting Court Orders

There is uneasy calm in Rivers State after two conflicting judgements from two courts over the passage of the 2024 budget that Governor Siminalayi Fubara passed into law.

The two courts in Abuja had issued two conflicting orders on the Rivers 2024 Appropriation Bill of N800.3 billion that was passed by the factional speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by former speaker, Edison Ehie.

While one of the courts ordered Fubara to re-present the budget to the current speaker, Martin Amaewhule, who was allegedly impeached in the heat of the crisis rocking the state, another court in the same Abuja ordered that the status quo should remain.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, has welcomed the first order dismissing the budget, noting that it was passed in error.

Okocha said: “The budget was presented in error. There is no way four Assembly members will be sitting as an Assembly when the law stipulated one-third, which is about 10 members.

“So, it means that the Assembly never met, and for the governor to take such a risk amounts to putting something on nothing.

“So, the decision of the Federal High Court, which also stopped the Governor from interfering with the affairs of the Rivers State House of Assembly, is in order and is welcomed by us.”

But a member of the Pan-Niger Delta Elders Forum, PANDEF, Anabs Sara-Igbe faulted the way Fubara has so far handled his disagreement with former Governor Nyesom Wike.

He said: “How can you fold your hands and allow yourself to be dragged to the slaughter? They are in the process of impeaching you. That is why you have to fight back and not give them any chance to remove you from office as governor.”

He added that “the 26 defected lawmakers do not exist and as such, you cannot present the budget to them. The budget in question had since been passed into law and that is where Rivers’s people stand.”