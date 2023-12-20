2024 Budget: Benue NMA Commends Alia Over Allocation Of N33.88bn To Health Sector

The Benue State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has commended the visionary approach of Governor Hyacinth Alia for allocating a substantial 15% of the 2024 budget to healthcare which amount to ₦33.88 billion.

The State Chairman of the NMA, Dr Ushakuma Anenga, gave the commendation in a statement shortly after the association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Makurdi.

Dr. Anenga stated that the governor’s commitment aligns with the Abuja declaration made by African Union countries in 2001.

“Governor Alia’s dedication to healthcare funding is a significant stride towards achieving the Abuja declaration’s target. We are pleased to see our state taking a lead in prioritizing the health sector”, he noted.

The NMA chairman commended other notable initiatives of the Alia’s administration highlighting the commencement of the new hazard allowance, timely payment of salaries, and the implementation of the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) 2023 at an increased rate.

Dr. Anenga also acknowledged the pivotal role of the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Ortese Yanmar in implementing positive changes in the health sector.

“Dr. Ortese’s dedication and contributions have been integral to the success we are witnessing in our healthcare system”.

He acknowledged the prevailing challenges confronting the healthcare sector, but expressed optimism that the Alia’s administration will overcome them for the healthcare system to thrive.