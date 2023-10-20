2024 Budget: Analysts Predict Improved Fiscal Position for FG

Citing the expected savings from the removal of fuel subsidy, im- pact of naira devaluation on FX revenue and expectations of growth in tax revenue from new taxes introduced in the new Finance Act, analysts at CSL Research have said that they expect an improvement in Federal Government’s fiscal position next year.

The analysts stated this while analysing the highlights of the Federal Executive Council’s (FEC) proposed budget expenditure for the 2024 fiscal year in a report released yesterday.

They noted that the government was proposing a budget expenditure of over N26.01 trillion for the 2024 fiscal year compared with total expenditure of N21.83 trillion for the 2023 fiscal year and that the budget is expected to focus on infrastructure development, human capital investment, and economic diversification.

They further noted that the breakdown of the proposed budget showed that the recurrent expenditure, capital expenditure and debt service may come in at N10.26 trillion, N7.97 trillion and N8.25 trillion from N8.33 trillion, N6.45 trillion and N6.31 trillion respectively in 2023.

In addition, the analysts noted that the revenue estimate of the budget was based on the assumption that the price of crude oil would average $73.96/bbl. (vs $70/bbl. in the 2023 budget) while oil production will rise to 1.78mbpd (vs 1.69mbpd in 2023 budget). According to the financial experts, “an exchange rate of N700/US$ (vs N435.57/US$ in the 2023 budget) was assumed.

Exchange rate at the I&E window was N848.12/US$ as of 18 October 2023 which means the 2024 budget is expected to reverse the depreciation of the naira.” Noting that “oil price and production assumptions appear feasible if more efforts are made to combat oil theft,” the analysts said: “We may likely see an improvement in the country’s fiscal position.

Given expected savings on subsidy, impact of the currency devaluation on FX revenue and expectations of growth in tax revenue from new taxes introduced in the new Finance Act, the target budget deficit assumption may not be as high as expected and may not be exceeded as has been the pattern in recent years.”