2024 Budget: 1.78mbpd Oil Estimate Feasible, $77.96 Benchmark Okay –IPMAN

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said that the 1.78 million barrel per day crude oil production estimate used by the Federal Government for the 2024 budget could be feasible if concerted efforts are made to increase oil production. IPMAN National President, Chief Chinedu Okoronkwo, in an interview with New Telegraph yesterday, also said the $77.96 per barrel benchmark for the budget was okay, given current oil prices.

President Bola Tinubu, while presenting the budget, made an estimate of 1.78 mbpd of crude production and pegged the oil price at $77.96 per barrel. He said: “After a careful review of developments in the world oil market and domestic conditions, we have adopted a conservative oil price benchmark of US $77.96 per barrel and daily oil production estimate of 1.78 million barrels per day. We have also adopted a Naira to US Dollar exchange rate of N750 per US Dollar for 2024.”

Okoronkwo said the Federal Government must have done necessary checks and calculations to arrive at the figures. He said that with the crisis in the Middle East and other global fluctuations, the oil price may even reach $96 per barrel. He also said that there was a possibility of substantial improvement in the national crude production more so with the warning from the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, that the Federal Government may revoke majority of the marginal field licenses awarded in the 2021 round of the programme over their non-performance.

The IPMAN boss said he was optimistic that the winners of the licenses would buckle up and ramp up production. He said with such a development, Nigeria’s oil production could rise to 2.1million barrels per day. Okoronkwo said: ”They must have done their numbers. They did not just come out from the blues. I know with what is happening globally now, oil prices might get to $96 per barrel because there is a lot of tension in the Middle East, and if it continues, the likelihood of $96 per barrel will come to fruition.

“Currently, there is this thinking that all the people who have been given licenses, especially, marginal fields, based on what the Minister has said, a lot of people might be serious with their allocations. That will mean that production will increase in that area.