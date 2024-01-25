2024 Brit Awards: Burna Boy, Asake, Rema Bags Nomination

Nigerian Afrobeats singers, Burna Boy, Asake, and Rema on Wednesday made the 2024 nomination list of the highest profile music awards ceremony, the BRIT Awards in the United Kingdom (UK).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the 2024 Brit Awards is billed to hold on Saturday, March 2, 2024, on ITV1 and ITVX.

Burna Boy and Asake were nominated in the star-studded International Artist of the Year category while Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ was nominated in the highly coveted International Song of the Year category.

Burna Boy and Asake will battle the International Artist of the Year category with global superstars such as SZA, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Lanarkshire Del Rey, CMAT, and Caroline Polachek.

While the ‘Calm Down’ crooner will contest the International Song of the Year category with global hits like Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For,’ Doja Cat’s ‘Paint The Town Red,’ Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers,’ SZA’s ‘Kill Bill,’ Cameroonian diva, Libianca’s ‘People,’ and South Africa’s Tyla’s ‘Water.’

Meanwhile, Raye leads the nominees for the 2024 Brit Awards with a total of seven nominations becoming the first artist to score seven nominations in a single year.