2024: Benue Proposes Two Rural Roads, Electricity Projects In Each Senatorial Zone

The Benue State Government has proposed the construction of at least two rural roads and electricity projects each for the three senatorial districts of the state next year.

Commissioner for Rural, Urban Development and Co-operatives, Mrs Joy Luga, disclosed this when she hosted members of the correspondents’ chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in her office in Makurdi.

Mrs Luga said that Governor Alia’s administration was determined to achieve more in the area of rural roads and rural electrification to communities of the state, the government would ensure that at least two of each of the projects were cited in the three geopolitical axes of the state.

She said, “For the first twelve months of 2024, I have made a proposal to have at least two electrification projects in each of the senatorial zones, two in Zone A, two in Zone B and two in Zone C. That is what we have proposed for 2024.

“We also met some ongoing projects on ground and I held a meeting with the contractors and asked them to forward their complaints to my office. Following this, I will relay it to the Governor, His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia and see what we will do”.

The Commissioner also informed that the state government was committed to empowering 100,000 rural women before the end of the year.

She said 50,000 women who were captured have been empowered with palliatives by Governor Alia’s Care Committee, which has also been inaugurated.

The Commissioner explained that the project is a pet project of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, tagged: “No Woman, No Nation”.

According to her, several Community Development Associations (CDAs) have already been trained on how to assess loans and pay them back, stressing that in due course, they would also be given grants by the government.